Trump Admin Purposely Deadnames High-Ranking Trans Official

The Trump administration has purposely replaced Admiral Rachel Levine’s name on her official portrait at the Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS) with her deadname. Levine was the highest-ranking trans government official in U.S. history in 2021, according to Them. She earned the title of four-star admiral and was confirmed assistant secretary for health. Levine broke barriers being the first trans person to hold either title.

Levine left the HHS prior to Trump’s administration. Her portrait hung in HHS’ headquarters in Washington, D.C. displaying her legal name. HHS has replaced it with her former legal name, as first reported by NPR.

The defacement of Levine’s name occurred during the government shutdown, Adrian Shanker, Levine’s spokesperson says. During this period when essential services, such as national security and emergency medical care were shutdown and military payment was on hold, the Trump administration stayed busy changing names on portraits.

“During the federal shutdown, the current leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health changed Admiral Levine’s photo to remove her current legal name and use a prior name,” Shanker says. She further called the alteration an act “of bigotry against (Levine).”

“My focus has been and continues to be on public health and health equity,” Levine tells The Independent in response. “I am not going going to comment on this type of petty action.”

It’s clear Levine is focused on performing her duties providing services for public health instead of engaging in petty bullying in government sectors.

HHS is “committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health,” Andrew Nixon, an HHS spokesperson says to NPR, though he doesn’t specify what the “harmful policies” are.

In May, HHS released a document advocating against gender-affirming care for trans youth and in favor of “exploratory” talk therapy, according to Them. Re-released in November, the document revealed the previously anonymous authors and peer reviewers to be affiliated with anti-LGBTQ+ groups. The authors and reviewers had no relevant clinical experience.

Adm. Brian Christine, an Alabama urologist and anti-trans advocate, replaced Levin as assistant secretary for health. He has advocated for “corrective” and “pastoral care” for trans youth.

