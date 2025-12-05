Trans Creator Lilly Contino Educates About the Gender Binary

Trans TikToker Lilly Contino has gone viral for her recent informative video explaining what nonbinary means.

Lilly Contino’s content on TikTok often centers around her being trans and has garnered some unsavory attention in the past. She shares her experiences in public as a trans person, discussing things like misgendering and navigating bathrooms in ways that some people consider controversial. There have been criticisms of her content not actually being beneficial for trans people; instead, viewers have seen her content as “ragebait” that intentionally stirs trouble. Regardless of any past controversy, or how you choose to perceive her content, one of her recent videos has received particularly positive feedback.

In the TikTok released on November 11, Contino is standing with a sign saying “ask a trans person anything.” Someone approaches and asks her about what binary and nonbinary means. The conversation is respectful, patient, and concise as Contino explains how the gender binary: “When we talk about the gender that you can be, in the past, we’ve thought it’s either a man or a woman. But we have come to know that there are more genders than that. If you are something other than a man or a woman, you are not on the gender binary; you are nonbinary.” Both the person who asked the question and another passerby verbally appreciate her assistance and her courage.

The reception of the video varies in the comments and receives some transphobic hate, as does most content made by trans creators. However, there are a multitude of comments that appreciate her shift to this more educational, non-confrontational style of video. One viewer comments “… This is one decent video, and even in the end when they were unsure of her gender, she didn’t lash out or be mean about it.” Others have appreciated her patience and have shared that her explanation actually helped them as well. Though her past content has been seen as “ragebait,” rude, or otherwise unappreciated, this video may show the beginnings of change. Perhaps a turn towards more of this style of content will help Lilly Contino share and educate about the trans experience.

Photo courtesy of Lilly Contino’s website.