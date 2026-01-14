Trans Athletes Are The Supreme Court’s Current Target. What’s Next?

The eyes of the Supreme Court are locked on trans people; specifically, the growing number of states banning trans athletes from competing in their gendered group. Though it may seem like not as big of a deal as other issues, this could be the beginning of even more crackdowns on trans existence.

Becky Pepper-Jackson is a high school sophomore. She likes to spend time with her family and pets. She does shot-put and discus, and likes playing sports thanks to her friends. Her 120-feet record for discus is something she should be proud of. Instead of feeling pride as she beats personal bests and does the things she loves, she feels fear. As a trans girl, competing at a sport—and being good at it—puts a target on her back. With an increasing wave of states banning trans athletes from competing comfortably in gendered sports, the fear isn’t unfounded. Despite the fear, Pepper-Jackson has found herself in the center of a legal case that could redefine trans people’s existence in many ways.

The Supreme Court is facing appeals for these state bans. These bans are being reassessed for their violation of anti-sex discrimination law Title IX and the equal protection granted in the 14th Amendment. Those who are for the bans believe trans people competing with other athletes of their gender identity see them as a threat to Title IX. This legal case could affect so much afterwards; will this just stop at sports, or will it continue on into the workforce, or public spaces, or the ability to live? Our current administration has already made biological sex required on passports, made trans TSA agents put themselves in unsafe and uncomfortable situations, and allowed states to ban trans healthcare for minors in any case. Where would the line be drawn after this?

This is dangerous for trans athletes, and ignorant of the skills athletes work to gain regardless of sex. To be more specific, it’s transmisogynistic (and generally misogynistic). Trans girls and trans women are often the center of attention, unfortunately, when it comes to these laws. When “male biology” is seen as a threat to “female biology,” it not only makes trans women out to be extremely advantageous and dangerous when they’re not, but it also makes cis women out to be weak and fragile and overpowered. No one is winning here except for cis men.

Cis women and trans women are reduced down to what their perceived biology is, stuck within rigid gender roles and the patriarchy. Trans men are reduced to a gender-confused epidemic affecting the young “women” of the world, or “girls” wishing to escape the patriarchy by becoming men (which is not how it works). Trans women are reduced to a “man” playing pretend, infiltrating women’s spaces, a danger. Those perceived as women are seen as fragile. Those perceived as men are seen as dominant. Of course, anti-trans rhetoric should not need cis people to be affected for it to be bad. Anti-trans rhetoric is bad because it’s transphobic. It affects trans people first and foremost. But the addition of cis people being negatively affected really pokes some holes in Republican’s beliefs—and solidifies the absolute insane amount of sexism within the party.

It’s worrisome that the future for trans Americans is somewhat reliant on a girl who is just trying to do what she loves and exist as herself. She should not have this pressure on her—no trans person should. It is so scary to see the insane spotlight on trans people by our administration, with the goal of eventual eradication. Pepper-Jackson isn’t letting the fear stop her, though: “I know that I can handle it, and it’s never crossed my mind to stop because I know I’m doing it for everybody.” Even in the face of adversity, even with all the anger and fear the trans community has to handle, there is still hope. There are still people fighting, trans or not, and this fight will not be abandoned.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash