The Nutcracker: Colorado Ballet Ends the Season Strong
Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's co-publisher and editor-in-chief and friend…
Celebrating its landmark 65th anniversary, Colorado Ballet’s 2025 production of The Nutcracker at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House is a triumphant blend of nostalgia and high-end theatricality. Under the artistic direction of Gil Boggs, the company has solidified this production as the definitive holiday experience in the Rocky Mountain region, balancing the warmth of tradition with the rigor of world-class athleticism.
The visual grandeur of the evening is defined by the custom-designed sets of Thomas Boyd and the intricate costumes of Holly Hynes. The Act I party scene in the Stahlbaum home feels lush and expansive, utilizing a Victorian aesthetic that feels lived-in and warm rather than static. The signature growth of the Christmas tree remains a technical marvel, seamlessly expanding to fill the height of the theater and signaling a shift into the more fantastical elements of the story. This artistry extends into the Land of Snow, where Hynes’ costumes for the snowflakes—featuring delicate tulle and hand-painted embellishments—sparkle under cool, blue-hued lighting to create one of the most ethereal segments in modern ballet.
The technical proficiency of the company’s deep roster of dancers is on full display this year. Principal Leah McFadden continues to be a standout as Clara, bringing a youthful yet technically perfect grace to the role with her fluid extensions. This season is particularly poignant as Soloist Kevin Gaël Thomas, a 20-season veteran of the company, performs his final run as the Nutcracker Prince ahead of his 2026 retirement. His partnership with the Sugar Plum Fairy remains a masterclass in classical precision and athletic confidence. Enhancing every movement is the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, led by Adam Platt, which provides a vital pulse to the evening. Hearing Tchaikovsky’s score performed live adds a layer of richness that recorded tracks simply cannot replicate.
Beyond the choreography, a commendable aspect of the 2025 run is the company’s commitment to inclusivity through its sensory-friendly performances. By adapting the production for audiences with special needs—leaving house lights partially up and eliminating startling pyrotechnics—the company ensures the magic of the ballet is accessible to everyone. Ultimately, this production manages to be both a cozy holiday staple and a high-caliber artistic display. While many companies struggle to balance tradition with innovation, Colorado Ballet’s investment in world-class design and technical excellence ensures that even those who have seen the production dozens of times will find something new to admire.
Photos courtesy of Andrew Fassbender
What's Your Reaction?
Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's co-publisher and editor-in-chief and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now and Respirator, a short story collection.