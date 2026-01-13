The Girls Are Fighting! MAGA Gay Witch Hunt Infighting Comes to Blows

If you identify as an ex-homosexual, does your gaydar still work? That’s the question we wish we could ask Milo Yiannopoulos, because last month at Turning Point USA’s 2025 AmericaFest, all hell broke loose after Yiannopoulos accused several of his conservative contemporaries of being gay.

“Everybody knows what went on with Benny Johnson in those lobbies and those hotel rooms,” Yiannopoulos shares of Johnson, a right-wing commentator and YouTuber. “His wife was crying drunk in the lobby three (TPUSA events) in a row about how her husband was upstairs with boys.” Johnson’s alleged habit of abandoning his wife in the hotel lobby after attending political events was the tea spilled during Yiannopoulos’ bitchy gossip session with fellow homophobic homosexual, the disgraced former politician George Santos, during their recent segment on the Tim Pool podcast.

Johnson threatened to sue Yiannopoulos over his comments in December, and the “ex-gay” British political commentator didn’t hesitate to fire back with some quite menacing barbed words in return. “I know more about your marriage than you think I do,” he informed Johnson in a massive, rage-filled rant on X. “I have evidence, and I have witnesses. I know who to subpoena.”

Yiannopoulos has also decided to posthumously accuse Charlie Kirk of being gay, alleging that he was planning to divorce Erika Kirk and embark on a secret gay hoe era. That might have been alright with Erika, though, since she and JD Vance are probably about to start fucking anyway. After, of course, Vance divorces his first wife Usha, whom he recently shamed publicly with his backhanded comments about “hoping” she converts to Christianity someday.

Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro, the man known for making a panicked announcement that he’d never aroused a woman before when Cardi and Megan dropped “WAP,” called out fellow podcaster Tucker Carlson for hosting known neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes on his podcast. In return, another conservative podcaster, Steve Bannon, volleyed insults at Shapiro, comparing him to “a cancer, and it metastasizes.”

At this rate, the MAGA movement is certainly going to continue cannibalizing itself. Then when Trump finally kicks the bucket, the GOP will implode. No way JD Vance will be able to hold together any semblance of the shared delusional groupthink that Trump has been fostering for the past decade. He has the charisma of a wet paper bag, and the MAGA movement is already fracturing quite quickly, as we can all see.

Thank goodness for that. Maybe they’ll all get raptured, or Elon Musk will finally find a way to go to Mars, and then they can all go there together and have gay sex, if that’s what all this is about.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash