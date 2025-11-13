The Dead Betties Release New Single Tackling Victimization

Queercore punk band The Dead Betties have never backed down from handling tough subjects in their lyricism. Their newest single “What’s A Good Victim Supposed To Say?” is no exception.

The Dead Betties, composed of singer and bassist Joshua Ackley, guitarist Eric Shepherd, and drummer Derek Pippin, are a queer punk band based in Brooklyn, New York. Their music is marked by intensity—intense lyrics, intense musicality, intense performance—and their next release, Whitey EP, is shaping up to be exactly that. “What’s A Good Victim Supposed To Say?” tackles the topic of rape, rape culture, and victimhood. Ackley uses this song as his way to share being a survivor and the societal expectations that come with surviving and sharing your story. The lyrics dive into the expectations of how a survivor’s story should be shared. He also explains that these expectations help no one but those complicit in rape culture: “What’s a good victim supposed to say / If I say too much it’s gonna turn people away / The only thing that matters is polite restraint.” Are victims supposed to speak out, or stay silent? How much are they “allowed” to say? The Dead Betties call out this toxicity towards survivors, rightfully so.

This is one of their most personal tracks to date, and hard-hitting discussions are something they often work into their music. From conversations about hyperconnectivity and social media, to political songs with pro-queer, anti-right wing messaging, The Dead Betties aren’t afraid to handle it all. With their newest album Whitey EP releasing November 21, it’ll be exciting to see what waves the band makes with their hard-hitting music and this new release.

Listen to “What’s a Good Victim Supposed To Say” on YouTube.

Pre-order Whitey EP, and listen to the singles already released, on Bandcamp.

Photo Credit: Jonathon Marin