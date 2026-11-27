A proposed Texas law could make officiating a same-sex wedding a third-degree felony, though the Republican lawmaker behind the legislation insists that targeting LGBTQ+ couples was never his intention.

State Sen. Brent Hagenbuch of Denton filed Senate Bill 178 on November 9 ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, which is scheduled to convene on January 12, 2027. Under existing Texas law, conducting a marriage ceremony without authorization is classified as a Class A misdemeanor. Senate Bill 178 proposes escalating that penalty to a third-degree felony whenever an officiant conducts a ceremony for a marriage that the state considers “void.”

While the text of the bill does not explicitly reference LGBTQ+ couples, Texas Family Code Section 6.204—a pre-2015 statute that remains on the books—declares that any marriage or civil union between persons of the same sex is “contrary to the public policy of this state and is void in this state”. Because that statute has never been repealed, legal observers noted that Senate Bill 178 as currently drafted would directly criminalize officiating same-sex weddings.

Constitutional law experts were quick to point out that enforcing such a measure would collide directly with federal precedent. “The bill is patently unconstitutional,” Emily Berman, a constitutional law professor at the University of Houston Law Center, said in a statement regarding the proposal, noting that it would unlawfully establish a separate set of rules for same-sex couples in violation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

Following backlash over the bill’s language, Hagenbuch stated that the legislation was never meant to apply to same-sex weddings and said he expects any wording that appears to target LGBTQ+ marriages to be stripped out once the measure enters the committee process.

The legislative oversight underscores how dormant, unenforceable bans on LGBTQ+ rights remain embedded in Texas law more than a decade after federal courts invalidated them. Alongside the unrepealed same-sex marriage ban in the Texas Family Code and a 2005 state constitutional amendment defining marriage strictly as the union of one man and one woman, Texas also retains an unenforceable statutory ban on “homosexual conduct” that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in its landmark 2003 Lawrence v. Texas decision. Two Democratic state lawmakers recently filed separate bills to formally repeal that anti-sodomy statute during the upcoming session.

Meanwhile, disputes over wedding ceremonies and religious exemptions remain active in Texas courts. Earlier this year, a Travis County judge ruled that the state’s judicial oversight commission violated the religious liberty rights of McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley when it disciplined her for refusing to officiate same-sex marriages, awarding her $10,000 and $630,000 in attorney’s fees.