In a stunning midterm upset that expands the Democratic House majority to its largest margin in over three decades, Victoria Broderick has been officially declared the winner of Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the rural race on Tuesday—more than a week after her Republican opponent conceded—making the 34-year-old married mother of two not only the 259th Democrat elected to the U.S. House of Representatives this cycle, but also the first openly pansexual person ever elected to U.S. Congress and any national office.
Broderick’s narrow victory, decided by fewer than 400 votes, unseats eight-term Republican incumbent Rep. Scott DesJarlais and flips a redrawn conservative district that President Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2024. Because Tennessee state law does not allow for recounts, the slim margin stands as final. Having previously lost to DesJarlais two years ago, Broderick—a former tech support worker—mounted her successful grassroots rematch without purchasing a single television advertisement. Instead, she relied heavily on social media campaign videos to reach Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike.
Following Tuesday’s official call, Broderick emphasized her commitment to serving every constituent across the rural district regardless of party affiliation. “Whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know that I will be your representative,” Broderick says in a statement. “I look forward to listening and doing the work you’ve entrusted me to do.”
Earlier this month, Broderick publicly shared that she identifies as pansexual during an interview with Nashville’s NPR member station, WPLN News, where she also vocalized firm support for transgender Americans and criticized politicians who use marginalized communities as scapegoats for economic struggles. “Trans people aren’t the reason your gas and grocery prices are getting more expensive,” Broderick tells WPLN News. “Any politician talking about the trans community is lazy. They’re lazy, and they are neglecting answering real questions and actually addressing the issues.”
Civil rights advocates praised Broderick’s refusal to compromise her values while campaigning in a deep-red territory. Laurel Powell, director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign, hailed the incoming congresswoman as a trailblazer. “Congresswoman-elect Broderick is a history-maker not just because of who she is, but because of the kind of campaign she ran,” Powell says in a statement. “She refused to throw any community under the bus or walk back her principles. Instead, she showed you can win just about anywhere, against just about anyone, if you stay true to who you are and prove you can deliver for families of all backgrounds. We look forward to working with her and every other history-maker in the new Congress.”
When she takes the oath of office in January, Broderick will join a small cohort of openly pansexual elected officials nationwide. That group includes Texas State Representative Mary Gonzalez, who became the nation’s first out pansexual elected official in 2012; San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer; and former Nevada Assemblymember Sarah Peters, whose term concluded in 2024. For Democrats, Broderick’s triumph caps off a historic midterm wave, securing the party’s largest House majority since 1992.
Photo courtesy of social media