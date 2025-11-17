South Park and its Parallels to Our Disastrous Country

From Season 27, ending in September, to episode 3 of Season 28, South Park is not afraid to show the ugly and weird side of the United States and the Trump administration.

South Park revolves around a group of Colorado elementary school kids intertwined with current-day trends, controversies, and scandals. The show first aired in 1997 and has won many awards, including a couple of Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. In typical form, South Park has recently covered events and controversies such as Donald Trump, ICE, Generative AI, Labubus, and the term “6-7” which is popular amongst Gen Alpha.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, many audience comments didn’t appreciate the season and what it brought to Paramount+, where it is currently streaming. One audience member wrote, “I’m not sure what happened maybe you have to be american to find this funny but for a lot of these episodes is just the same joke repeated over and over until it becomes cringe.” Another wrote, “The first episode was refreshing and ok, then it was just the same thing over and over and over. They are milking the politics thing way too hard and its been corny and lame. Next season appears to be just as bad.”

However, other commenters praised the season for it’s refreshing take on current-day politics. “Amazing season. They are literally transforming current events into brilliant satire,” one person wrote.” I don’t understand why this is getting so many reviews which are negative. Take all the reviews with a pinch of salt, I believe it’s is a really good season and it’s important that shows like this exist utilising free speech. I am showing my support, thank you Matt and Trey! Yes, parts can be repetitive, but it’s that how America is right now,” another wrote.

Comments are split, with some appreciating the political humor and self-referential humor from the show touching on the show’s early roots, while others are unhappy with the repetitive jokes and think the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, just want the show cancelled. Although the show itself and its humor are all subjective, the story does gradually grow from Episode 1 of Season 27 to the current episode of Season 28.

At one point in Episode 2 of Season 28, Stan is sitting with Kyle and Kenny in the cafeteria of a retirement home. During their conversation, after Kyle says, “Everyone is having a hard time.” Stan replies, “How many weeks has it been now, dealing with one stupid thing after another? The truth is, I think a lot of people are afraid to admit that South Park sucks now.” This then leads Stan to create an online community through a video campaign, encouraging others to join and comment on South Park’s political state and how much it “sucks.”

Although Stan pivots into Crypto shenanigans that steer the meaning, the beginning sentiment is still worth noting. Donald Trump’s presidency has brought many unfortunate things to the forefront: ICE, tariffs, fighting freedom of speech and protesting, education budget cuts, and much more. South Park acknowledging their town sucks is a parallel with our country being more political than ever, and how that might be our problem. Politics never are, and will never, be a topic unspoken—That’s not possible. And no one should dismiss the influx of topics that stem from our president since his inauguration: the number of ICE raids on poor immigrants, the budget cuts to education across the United States, SNAP benefits expiring, etc.

If you do a Google search of “America sucks,” you will also receive countless posts, videos, articles, and much more on why our country is in such disarray. It’s unfortunate to say these things in a country that used to represent the “American Dream,” but that dream is fading. One thing is for sure though—South Park are not.