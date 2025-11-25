Slayyyter Voices Love and Support for Her Queer Fans

In a recent conversation with People Magazine, pop musician Slayyyter has voiced her mutual love for the LGBTQ+ community.

Slayyyter is a dance-pop artist specializing in raunchy lyrics and electrifying production. With confident and catchy tracks like “Miss Belladonna,” “Starfucker,” and “Daddy AF,” it’s no wonder that she’s found a home in the greater pop scene. And, though not queer herself, she has found herself receiving strong appreciation from the queer community. She has shared that the love from the LGBTQ+ community is appreciated and reciprocated: “I never tried to have my music land here, but I feel so happy and grateful that it has just because I feel like queer spaces are the true appreciators of pop music.” Slayyyter says that the queer community is “the space where (her) music lives and thrives,” regardless of her own identity.

The musician has had many experiences with performing for and with the LGBTQ+ community. She has been an opener for Tove Lo and Kesha, two artists that have been open about their queerness and have a large LGBTQ+ fanbase. One of her performances was even at Grindr’s Pleasure Ball in New York City, complete with a predominantly queer crowd. She debuted her newest single “CRANK,” gritty and fun, in front of a large phallic statue.

Slayyyter’s music gets the LGBTQ+ community to dance, have fun, and get a little (or very) rowdy. The community loves her and her music, and she loves us right back. She acknowledges the influence of queerness on pop music, and has an appreciation for it: “I genuinely have loved and adored pop music since I was very young. I feel like a student of pop music and a champion of it in the same way that people in all queer spaces are.” With her new album WORST GIRL IN AMERICA coming out soon, Slayyyter will definitely solidify herself as a star for the girls, the gays, the pop enthusiasts, and everyone in between.

