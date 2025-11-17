Save The Date For Lobby Day February 2026

One Colorado is hosting their annual Lobby Day to empower and unite the LGBTQ+ community coming up in a few months. This day is set aside to show up for each other in love, justice, and equality—giving people the ability to share their experiences with a team that cares and can help create real change.

Like similar advocacy days run by other organizations, such as Recycle Colorado, this event is focused on addressing policies that make life difficult or impossible for LGBTQ+ people because of their identity. This is a critical time for trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse people across the nation, as the Trump administration moves to cut off affirming medical care for youth and undermine the rights of adults to live authentically. Change often begins locally, so let’s keep pushing to move our mountains.

Mark your calendars for February 22 and 23 to show your support and speak on issues that impact your life. The day begins with coffee and a warm welcome, followed by a unity march to the Capitol. One Colorado will provide a brief training on how to speak with legislators, giving attendees the tools and confidence to share their stories.

Once the event begins, groups will have the opportunity to present the issues they’ve prepared. Many people arrive nervous but leave feeling empowered, knowing their voices were heard and supported by both their peers and the dedicated staff at One Colorado—an organization committed to equality and empowerment across the state. You’ll see advocates, students, parents, clergy, and allies all coming together in support, alongside local representatives and senators who take the time to listen to firsthand perspectives that inform their decision-making.

If a policy has negatively affected your life, this is your chance to speak up. And if a policy change has positively impacted you, sharing your experience helps lawmakers make informed decisions that benefit the community as a whole. Every voice matters, and every story has the power to make a difference.

