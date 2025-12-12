Russia Bans Roblox for ‘LGBT Propaganda’

The Russian government has blocked access to Roblox, a popular children’s video game that allows users to create and play other users’ games. The government claims that it spreads “LGBT propaganda” and is dangerous to children’s “spiritual and moral development,” according to Them.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian agency responsible for monitoring and censoring communications, alleges that Roblox is “rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children.”

In 2023, the Russian Supreme Court declared the “international public LGBT movement” an “extremist organization.” There is a prohibition of any pro-LGBTQ+ speech, displays of rainbow iconography, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin also supports Chechnya, a semi-independent autonomous republic of Russia, in their efforts committing a violent genocide inflicted on LGBTQ+ people, as documented in Welcome to Chechnya. a 2020 documentary film that received the Cinema for Peace award. Under the same 2023 declaration, Russia has also banned the Rainbow Railroad website, an organization where people in safer countries can volunteer to sponsor queer refugees from various oppressive territories.

Roblox has removed three in-game materials “which depicted LGBT characters and attributes of the LGBT community,” according to Interfax, Roskomnadzor’s press service.

“We respect the local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate and believe Roblox provides a positive space for learning, creation, and meaningful connection for everyone,” a Roblox spokesperson tells Reuters. The company has “a deep commitment to safety and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content on our platform.”

Roskomnadzor is also blocking calls on Snapchat and FaceTime for allegedly being used “to organize and carry out terrorist activities.” A Russian court also fined Apple for violating the “LGBT propaganda” law. Telegram has been restricted as well and WhatsApp has been threatened with a ban for allegedly facilitating “terrorist activities.” Officials are pushing for “Max,” a government-sponsored messager, to replace these apps and be pre-installed on all new phones and tablets in the country.

If you have the means to donate, host a fundraiser, or sponsor a refugee, consider volunteering with Rainbow Railroad to help queer people around the world escape oppression and genocide.

Photos courtesy social media