Rex Fuller Leads The Historic Elitch Theatre as New Executive Director

The Historic Elitch Theatre (HET) has appointed Rex Fuller, the former CEO of the Center on Colfax, as its new Executive Director. Fuller brings decades of leadership experience to Denver’s 134-year-old cultural jewel and will serve in a part-time capacity as the theatre accelerates its restoration, programming expansion, and community engagement initiatives.

While leading the Center on Colfax, Fuller oversaw the long-term evolution of Denver PrideFest and championed partnerships that elevated arts, culture, and civic connections. His prior experience includes leaderships roles working with Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Opera Colorado, and other nonprofit and cultural institutions.

The theater enters a new phase of growth beginning with next year’s 135th anniversary celebration. The state of Colorado was only 15 years old when the theater was built! With Fuller’s guidance, rising attendance, renewed community interest, expanded historical hours, youth theatre camps, and public events, the theater aims to enhance operations by building sustainable fundraising pathways and preparing for more programming seasons.

“While Rex recently retired after years of service to The Center, we are thrilled that he has agreed to support us in this new position,” says Greg Rowley, board president of the Historic Elitch Theatre.

“We’ve been an all-volunteer organization for many years, but we were looking for a transformational leader who could take us to the next phase for Historic Elitch Theatre. Rex joins HET at a pivotal moment. As we continue restoring and preserving this remarkable and singular Denver landmark and expanding our programming—from live theater to film, concerts, youth education, and community events—Rex’s expertise and steady, inspired leadership will help us strengthen our foundation and chart an exciting future.”

The theatre was founded in 1891 by Mary Elitch and was once home to vaudeville, Shakespeare, and Broadway-bound productions. Its welcomed legendary performers including Grace Kelly, Douglas Fairbanks, Antoinette Perry, and many others.

“I’m honored to join the Historic Elitch Theatre at such an exciting time,” Fuller says. “This wonderful theatre is a cornerstone of Denver’s cultural heritage, and I look forward to working alongside the board, volunteers, and community partners to help ensure the theatre continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Photos courtesy social media