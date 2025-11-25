Remembering Miles Phipps: Raising a Voice Against Bullying

Fifteen-year-old Miles Phipps, whose bright light and loving energy made him unforgettable to everyone who knew him, died by suicide on November 4, 2025—a loss his family believes was rooted in the bullying he endured, which had simply become too heavy for him to carry. His obituary remembers him as “thoughtful in the sweetest, most unexpected ways,” noting that “he had a habit of giving people small gifts… simply to brighten their day.”

Miles’ parents believe that persistent bullying at school—including harassment from a substitute teacher—contributed to the struggles that ultimately led to his death. They say the school district failed to act on reports of harassment, leaving their son without the support he needed. With Thanksgiving approaching, his family has been speaking out—not only to keep Miles’ spirit alive, but also to advocate for stronger protections for other students. As his mother, Ashley Campbell, told the Des Moines Register, “I just want him to have a voice.”

Miles’ father echoed that sentiment, telling the Register, “If I could give one message to all the kids, (it’s) if you see someone bullying another person, call them out. Bullies don’t like to be called out. Always be kind because you never know what that person is going through.”

In the months before his death, Miles left behind lyrics he had written for a song: “Even when the world feels cold and rough, you got to know that you are enough. No matter what they say, you’re worthy. Loved in every way. Just hold on and don’t give up ’cuz you are, you are loved.” His family sees these words as Miles’ message—his voice left behind as a reminder to others who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Behind the warmth and generosity his family remembers, Miles was facing a daily struggle: persistent bullying that he tried to endure, even as it chipped away at his sense of safety and belonging. His mother recalls that the bullying had gone on for several years, escalating in intensity during middle school as his peers reached puberty. After two suicide attempts earlier in 2025, Miles’ family supported him in transferring to Urbandale High School as a freshman, where his mother initially believed he seemed happier.

But that sense of hope did not last. According to his parents, one incident involving a substitute teacher left Miles feeling humiliated and unsupported, exacerbating the emotional pain he had carried for years due to persistent bullying. The incident occurred just a day before Miles died by suicide, and his family says it has become a central focus of their advocacy: ensuring that students—particularly those who are transgender—are protected from harassment and that schools respond swiftly when bullying is reported.

Now more than ever, advocates say it is critical to protect transgender kids and teens. We live in an America where political rhetoric and policies increasingly place LGBTQ youth—especially transgender youth—at greater risk. According to the 2024 National Survey on LGBTQ youth mental health, published by Trevor Project, 90% of LGBTQ respondents reported that current politics had negatively affected their mental health. The survey is worth reading in depth, but one finding stands out: transgender and nonbinary teens who felt their school was gender-affirming reported significantly lower rates of suicide attempts. This data underscores the vital role schools play in the mental health and well-being of transgender youth.

As Miles’ family continues to speak out, their message is clear: no young person should feel alone, unheard, or unprotected. In the wake of Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, they are urging communities, schools, and parents to take bullying seriously, create safer and more affirming environments for transgender youth, and choose compassion—even when it requires courage.

For youth struggling with their mental health, a recommended tool is The Trans Self-Care Workbook by Theo Nicole Lorenz, which many teens have found helpful in navigating the stress of anti-LGBTQ+ environments. Additional community-based resources can be found at LGBTQColorado.org. This website provides information on community events to connect with one another as well as supportive resources for lgbtq+ individuals and their families.

Suicide is preventable. If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. You can contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

In Colorado, dialing 988 connects you to Colorado Crisis Services, where you can choose to speak with a trained crisis clinician or a peer support specialist if that feels more comfortable. After selecting your preferred language, press * to be connected to a peer.