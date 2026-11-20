While breakout queer dramas like HBO Max’s hockey romance Heated Rivalry have dominated cultural conversation and drawn massive audiences over the past year, overall LGBTQ+ representation on television has plunged to historic lows, according to new data from GLAAD.

In its 21st annual “Where We Are on TV” report, the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization revealed that the total number of queer and transgender characters across streaming, broadcast, and cable fell 25% during the 2025–2026 television season, dropping by 120 characters from the previous year to just 369 overall. That figure represents nearly half of the 637 LGBTQ+ roles tracked just four years ago. Traditional television took a particularly sharp hit, with cable falling to a 16-year low after losing 17 roles and broadcast sinking to a 12-year low after losing seven. Streaming platforms—which still account for three-quarters of all queer characters, led by outlets like HBO alongside broadcast leader ABC—shed the largest raw volume at 96 characters.

The sharpest declines hit the most marginalized segments of the community. Transgender representation plummeted by 79% year over year, falling from 33 characters in the 2024–2025 season down to only seven—six women and one man—none of whom are slated to return next season. Representation of LGBTQ+ characters of color fell to an eight-year low of 44%, with declines across Black, Latinx, AAPI, multiracial, and MENA characters, including roles on series like Ironheart and The Pitt. Additionally, GLAAD counted zero characters living with HIV across all tracked series, down from nine in 2021. Nonbinary characters were the sole demographic to see growth, rising 33%.

GLAAD leaders warned that executives are retreating from inclusive storytelling even as audiences actively reward it, noting that Heated Rivalry saw its streaming audience grow tenfold between its premiere and finale, while queer-led hits like Apple TV’s Pluribus and Netflix’s The Hunting Wives topped charts.

“With the wild success of Heated Rivalry, Pluribus, The Hunting Wives, Stranger Things, and more, the message from viewers could not be more clear: authentic representation is television’s most powerful growth engine,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says in a statement accompanying the report.

Media observers note that the contraction comes amid sustained political pressure and rightward cultural shifts, including a Congressional hearing earlier this year in which Missouri Senator Josh Hawley pressed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over the platform’s promotion of what Hawley termed “transgender ideology.” Meanwhile, industry critics have pointed out that in the wake of Heated Rivalry’s success, Hollywood studios appear eager to greenlight more hockey-centered projects featuring straight characters rather than investing in the queer storytelling that fueled the show’s popularity.

“Authentic trans characters on television can show audiences that transgender people are their friends, co-workers, family, and neighbors. And yet, at a time when those stories are needed most, TV executives have turned away,” says Nick Adams, Vice President of the GLAAD Media Institute.

Looking ahead to the 2026–2027 season, the outlook remains bleak: Roughly 38% of all counted LGBTQ+ characters—141 roles across series including Hacks, Boots, and Brilliant Minds—will not return due to cancellations, series finales, or character departures.