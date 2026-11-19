Point of Pride is a trans-led nonprofit and is accepting applications for its Annual Trans Surgery Fund through November 30. The fund has been awarded more than $3.1 million to help 170 transgender adults access gender-affirming surgery. Up to 97% of surgical costs can be covered, helping to ease the financial burden of gender-affirming operations in a time when they have been getting more difficult to access. Financial constraints are the most common barrier to care, and Point of Pride’s goal is to help trans individuals get the necessary and life-saving services they need.

In the 2026 cycle, awards ranged from $11,200 to $83,800, which aided in covering 70% to 97% of surgical, anesthesia, and facility fees. Last year, Point of Pride received 1,588 applications and funded 28 recipients. Donations that are made through February will help determine how many applicants receive funding in 2027. Donations can be given online, through either workplace giving or from a donor-advised fund. Point of Pride holds both a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, proving it is open about its leadership and measurable results, and manages donations expertly and puts them toward the cause.

Leah, a recipient from 2018, hoped facial feminization surgery would ease her dysphoria and provide the necessary physical safety as she navigates the world as a trans woman. Through Point of Pride, she was able to get that care, an essential piece of healthcare for trans individuals. When it is costs that keep that care out of reach, people are forced to wait, and those barriers cause a heavy weight on applicants’ mental health, making it extremely difficult to picture a future.

“Gender-affirming care saves lives,” says Jeff Main, who is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Point of Pride. “Every applicant who can’t afford surgery is still waiting. They keep saving and appealing insurance while the care they need stays out of reach. What our donors give decides how long that wait lasts.”

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have tried to afford surgery through other means—savings, fundraising, or insurance—but still came up short. Point of Pride’s board and Community Grantmaking Fellows, a team of trained volunteers, review each and every application. Eligibility details and the applications are on the Annual Trans Surgery Fund page.

To date, Point of Pride has awarded $6.5 million in financial aid and supported 36,000 people across all 50 states and globally through all its programs and funds.

“Surgery is life-saving care, and we’ve watched trans people put their lives on hold over a price tag,” says Aydian Dowling, who is the Chief Advancement Officer and Co-Founder at Point of Pride. “We’re done accepting that. Every gift this season moves someone closer to the care they’ve been fighting for.”

Applications close November 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so there is still time to apply. Information can be viewed here.

Photo courtesy of Point of Pride