In a fiery and raucous Thursday night board meeting, the Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County, California, voted 4-1 to enact a ban prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports, setting up an immediate legal clash with state officials.

Championed by outgoing school board president Sonja Shaw—who recently lost her midterm election bid to become California’s Superintendent of Public Instruction—The new policy is titled “Fairness in Girls’ Athletics and Privacy in Sex-Based Facilities.” Under the measure, eligibility for girls’ athletic programs is restricted strictly to students assigned female at birth, with provisions allowing the district to require a birth certificate for verification. While the policy explicitly prohibits any physical examinations or inspections beyond routine physicals, it grants protections to cisgender athletes who refuse to compete against transgender peers and guarantees student access to single-use or private accommodations.

The board’s decision directly defies California’s Assembly Bill 1266, a 2013 state law that explicitly protects the right of transgender students to participate in sex-segregated sports and use facilities aligning with their gender identity. That statute recently survived a federal challenge when a judge dismissed Justice Department litigation aimed at overturning the protections in August.

Ahead of the vote, Shaw made clear on social media that she intended to ignore legal warnings from both the California Teachers Association and state prosecutors. In a November 17 post on X, Shaw announced her plan to flout a cease-and-desist letter from the teachers’ union, writing, “I’m bringing forward policies to protect our daughters in girls’ sports, locker rooms, restrooms, and overnight field trips. California is violating federal Title IX. I will not sit quietly while threats and legal maneuvers are used to block basic protections for our kids. Our daughters are not bargaining chips.”

Two days later, Shaw shared a formal letter sent to the board and district superintendent from the California Department of Justice. The letter warned that the proposed ban violated state law and clarified that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2026 rulings in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J. allow states to restrict transgender athletes, those decisions do not compel states like California to abandon inclusive policies. Shaw dismissed the warning online by tagging Attorney General Rob Bonta and writing, “How about no. Federal law is supreme. Look it up. I will fight until Title IX is followed and our daughters are protected.” During Thursday’s meeting, photographs captured Shaw physically ripping up the document from Bonta’s office in front of the crowd.

Critics and local advocates quickly condemned the vote as a costly political stunt at the tail end of Shaw’s tenure, which concludes in December following a failed campaign by her husband, Chris Shaw, to win her seat. Naomi Minogue, a member of the Chino Valley Defenders of Public Education, described the measure as Shaw’s “last hurrah,” calling the policy “harmful and divisive.”

Arne Johnson, director of communications and campaigns at Trans Kids Belong, warned that the district is headed toward another expensive court battle, noting that Chino Valley Unified previously filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the state in July 2024 over Assembly Bill 1955, which bars mandatory parental outing policies. Johnson stated that Shaw is “forcing her district to adopt a policy that is clearly illegal by California law,” adding, “It will be overturned, but not before costing the district millions that could be spent on improving educational outcomes, and not before causing immense harm to children.”