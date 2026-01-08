One Colorado Opens Applications for 2026 Changemaker Cohorts

It’s no secret that the political landscape in the new year is disquieting, to put it lightly, for transgender people living in the U.S. But it doesn’t have to all be doom and gloom here in the Centennial State, as One Colorado is doing its part to support the community with its continued efforts in queer advocacy.

This week, Skylar Patron, RN, Health Equity Manager of One Colorado, announced the return of the Changemakers Cohort program in 2026. Applications are open, as One Colorado seeks new blood to help lead the community this year. The nonprofit is hosting both a Trans Changemakers Cohort and a Families for Trans Liberation Cohort for local trans people and allies, respectively, that would like to have a hand in helping to support their local communities. Past projects collaborated on by the Cohort include zine-making workshops, radio broadcasts, and organizing community clean-ups.

The project will commence in March after Cohort members have been selected. “We are thrilled to continue building this inclusive space where every voice in our LGBTQIA+ community is celebrated and heard,” says Patron in a press release. The Changemaker Cohort is intended to help empower people who wish to benefit their communities to be able to do so and provide Cohort members with the tools they need to address issues faced by trans Coloradans. The goal of the Changemaker Cohort is to “build collective power and create lasting change for the transgender community across Colorado,” states the press release.

The online application for the Trans Changemakers Cohort can be found here, and the Families for Trans Liberation Cohort application is here. Applications are due February 8, 2026, and the project will be worked on over six months, with approximately 10 hours of work required per month while the Cohort is active.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash