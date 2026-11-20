Bitly, the URL shortening service, released a statement on Sunday regarding the suspension of accounts that redirected expired short links originally used by President Donald Trump. The accounts have been changing links so they go to websites about DIY hormone replacement therapy and the Epstein files.

“Earlier today, we identified an issue that allowed bad actors to repurpose certain old, inactive links to redirect people to content unrelated to the original posts,” the service wrote on X on Sunday. “We have suspended the accounts involved and are disabling the affected link. Our Trust and Safety team is working to address the issue and strengthen protections against similar misuse in the future.”

In one post from 2011, Trump congratulated Alyssa Campanella for her win at the Miss USA beauty pageant. An individual redirected an expired link to go to a DIY HRT directory. X user @tiagozip_ claimed responsibility for the action. The link is now broken, though there are still many comments under the original post responding to the redirect. The directory was also linked inside another 2011 Trump post, where he was encouraging Republicans to be more strict about then-president Barack Obama, according to a screenshot.

In another post from 2013, Trump speaks about his “clubhouse on the North Sea.” The link was switched to one that led to the Wikipedia page for the Epstein files.

These link redirects affected not only Trump, but many public figures, including Bill Gates and Justin Trudeau, as well as some corporations. Some of the posts rerouted people to Wikipedia pages for Nazi concentration camps and Adolf Hitler.

However, there were many trans people in the replies of the Campanella post, upset that the DIY HRT Directory was being shown to a vast audience on X. People criticized user @tiagozip_ for the redirection and even expressed fear that the directory would get shut down. Others felt differently, as there are many other DIY HRT directories online that are cataloged by Google and can easily be seen through a quick Google search, including the one @tiagozip_ used. There being other directories led others to observe that the redirected links would likely have no impact on any hypothetical federal attempts to crack down on the practice.

DIY HRT treatment has been an option for trans people due to lack of access to medical care and the cost of treatment. Despite that, physicians strongly advise trans people to practice hormone replacement therapy under the guidance of a doctor, who can assist with dosing, blood tests, and managing side effects. DIY HRT is an option many people choose, but there are big safety and authenticity concerns with taking any kind of medication that has not been prescribed by or can be monitored by a physician.

Doctors are also able to take into account the overall medical history of a patient so they can flag any contradictions and drug interactions. Folx, a trans healthcare provider, advises that providers “should not communicate a moral judgment on the practice” but should guide patients toward safer treatment.

Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian