‘Ocean Bloom’ Conservation Event at Boulder Theater

On December 13, The Boulder Theater is hosting “Ocean Bloom,” an event with the nonprofit Only One to talk about ocean conservation and share inspirational art.

Only One is a nonprofit that focuses on conservation all across the world, whether it be the forests, the oceans, or anything in between. Through campaigns and community building, they strive to make change in the world so the planet—and its inhabitants, human or not—can be safe and sustained. Their website shares petitions, educational resources, and fundraisers for them and other organizations they partner with. Only One covers all their bases to ensure that people share their care for the environment; there are both beautiful celebrations of the planet’s beauty, and hard work being done to protect it.

“Ocean Bloom” is their upcoming collection of performances, talks, and film showings focusing on ocean conservation. With underwater film shared by award-winning filmmaker Shawn Heinrichs and accompaniment provided by Samuel J, Only One is here to show the beauty of the ocean. There are also performances by Hannah Mermaid, an underwater mermaid performer, as well as music by LVDY, Ayla Nereo, and Bloomurian. A handful of speakers will also be present to talk about environmentalism and conservation. It’ll be an event full of dazzling performances and of people who all truly care about the environment. “Ocean Bloom” will also benefit Only One in their future work: “Funds raised at this event through donations, ticket sales, art sales will all be going toward the tireless work of what we consider the world’s best ocean NGO.”

From 6:30 p.m. until midnight on Saturday the 13th at Boulder Theater, you can experience an array of discussions and performances in honor of protecting our planet. Whether you are a current die-hard conservationist, or someone who is just dipping their toes into the water on how to help, this event with Only One is an inspirational resource. There is always creative work being done for the environment, and “Ocean Bloom” will be a wonderful hub for more.