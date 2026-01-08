Nicki Minaj Thinks She’s Eyeing a Role in Politics

So I guess back in 2011, when Nicki Minaj dropped “Stupid Hoe,” she was talking about herself? Apparently, an anonymous source close to Minaj recently dropped a particularly quirky little tidbit about the so-called Queen of Rap during their recent chat with Rob Shuter of National Enquirer: “Nicki wants real power, real impact and a seat at the table.” Oh, my sweet summer child.

Yes, you’re reading this correctly. This person just tried to hard launch Nicki Minaj getting into politics; let’s all point and laugh. She’s chomping at the bit to go mad with power, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this anonymous source close to Minaj and Minaj herself collaborated on creating this piece of gossip.



Who the hell would take this woman seriously in a primary debate? Just imagine her campaign rallies. That would be some insane shit. We haven’t forgotten about the completely unhinged, never-ending, coke-fueled rants she went on not even three months ago on X. You know, the ones that led to her tweeting to Cardi B, calling her daughter, Kulture, ugly? And then Cardi tweeted back, calling Nicki’s kid … a few things I don’t feel comfortable writing (click at your own risk.)

Not only that, Nicki Minaj is married to a registered sex offender, Kenneth Petty. In 2021, Nicki and her husband were sued by the woman Kenneth went to prison for attempting to sexually assault in 1994. She was a minor when he attacked her, and years later, at age 43, she had to file a lawsuit in a New York court because her abuser and his wife repeatedly tried to pressure her into making a statement denying that the attack ever happened. She described it as “suffering an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits” in court.

Although, if we’re being honest, that might work for Nicki. She’d fit in great with the MAGA crowd, who are presently well on their way to normalizing Epstein Island and Co. Unless, of course, the Clintons visit, in which case, off with their heads!

She needs a new income stream anyway, since she basically committed career suicide when she was recently embroiled in controversy for saying she “loves” Trump and Vance. The GOP is really adept at grifting, so if Nicki Minaj wants to keep living in the lap of luxury, she’s gonna need to figure out her angle quick and start snatching up those rural red dollars.

But, hang on a minute … There’s one more glaringly obvious disqualifier: Nicki Minaj isn’t a U.S. citizen. Our country, at the federal level, has always been deeply xenophobic, and with the recent uptick in ICE infestations currently ravaging several American cities with violence and fascism, it’s a complete joke that Nicki Minaj thinks she is fooling anybody with this pathetic attempt at drawing attention to herself. Maybe the Stupid Hoe will end up fucking around and getting herself sent back to Trinidad. That would sure be a shame … anyway.

