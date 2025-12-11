New Photos of Epstein’s Islands Released by House Democrats

House Democrats, including gay Representative Robert Garcia, released previously unseen photos of Jeffery Epstein’s private island.

Last Wednesday, Democrats on the Oversight Committee revealed pictures of Little St. James, or “Epstein’s Island,” the location of most of Jeffery Epstein’s sexual crimes. The photos depict some bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a few photos of the island itself. One picture shows a room with masks on the walls and what looks to be a dentist office chair. Some of the photos have words and names censored, but despite that, there’s still a lot to take in. Though the Department of Justice already planned for the release of the Epstein files on December 19, Democrats still seem to be pushing for more evidence to be released in the meantime and afterwards. Garcia states: “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.” More physical evidence like this being released will prevent the public from being kept in the dark. Even with a date set for the release of information, there is still the chance of more being revealed now.

Democrats are continuing to pursue the release of evidence, putting the pressure especially on gay Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is accusing Bessent of hiding financial records of Jeffery Epstein, saying that the Treasury Secretary is claiming that there is nothing to look into. Wyden shares that Bessent “bizarrely claimed Treasury has no role investigating them at all … It’s impossible someone with his background doesn’t know about Treasury’s extensive role investigating the kinds of fínancial crimes Epstein must have been committing.” Epstein’s bank records would provide information on where his money came from and went to, and could help determine other individuals involved with his sexual crimes.

As more information comes out, it will be interesting to see what side of history that politicians and the media decide to stand on. Regardless of political alignment, there is still disagreement on how the government should approach the crimes of Jeffery Epstein. The out-and-proud politicians are not all on the same page either about this, with Garcia and Bessent showing the opposite ends of the spectrum. Hopefully, more politicians decide to aid in the release of this information as opposed to hiding it—no matter their party.

Photo courtesy of social media