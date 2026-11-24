Newly elected LGBTQ+ members of Congress gathered in Washington, D.C., following the November 3 midterm elections, marking an increase in LGBTQ+ representation in the federal government. California Rep.-elect Scott Wiener shared a group photograph on social media Nov. 15 featuring seven incoming LGBTQ+ lawmakers preparing to take office in January 2027. The photograph included Janelle Sarauw of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marni von Wilpert of California, Jeremy Moss of Michigan, Wiener, Victoria Broderick of Tennessee, Cait Conley of New York, and JD Ford of Indiana. All seven are Democrats.

“The new LGBTQ members of the House are now in the House and ready to get to work,” Wiener writes alongside the photograph. Arizona Rep.-elect JoAnna Mendoza was not pictured but shared a separate photograph featuring newly elected women, including Conley, von Wilpert, and Broderick. The incoming congressional session will include 16 openly LGBTQ+ House members and two senators, bringing the total to 18. This represents the highest number of openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers serving simultaneously in congressional history. Currently, 13 openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers serve in the House. Four will not return in January, including Texas Rep. Julie Johnson, Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, Georgia Rep. Everton Blair, and New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas. Pappas successfully ran for the Senate, becoming one of the two openly LGBTQ+ senators expected to serve in the new Congress.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who previously served in the House, discussed the changing representation of LGBTQ+ Americans in Congress during an interview with LGBTQ Nation. Polis recalled serving alongside former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, when the number of openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers in the House was considerably smaller. Despite the increase, LGBTQ+ representation in Congress remains below the community’s estimated share of the U.S. population. Approximately 9.3% of American adults identify as LGBTQ+. Proportional representation would amount to approximately 40 House members and nine senators.

The newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to begin their terms Jan. 3, 2027, when the 120th Congress convenes.