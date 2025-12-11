More Men are Wearing Engagement Rings and it Looks Incredible

Ed Sheeran stood on stage at the BRIT Awards with a silver band on his finger. People assumed he had gotten married. He had not. His fiancée Cherry made him an engagement ring out of silver clay, and he wore it because he wanted to. When asked about it in an interview with Lorraine Kelly, he put it simply: “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way.”

That logic is hard to argue with. Two people agree to marry each other. Both make the same promise. Yet traditionally, only one of them has worn a ring to mark it. The math never added up, and more men are starting to notice.

The Numbers Behind the Trend

Steven Stone diamond experts report that 31,000 people search for men’s engagement rings online globally each month. The United States leads with 594,000 yearly searches, according to Taylor & Hart research. India follows at 325,200, then the United Kingdom at 217,200. Canada and Australia round out the top five at 43,200 and 34,800 respectively.

These are not small figures. The men’s segment of the wedding ring market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5%, according to Maximize Market Research. The United States men’s metal wedding band market alone was valued at $1.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.58 billion by 2030, per Research and Markets data.

Generation Z is pushing this trend forward. Taylor & Hart found that only 44% of Gen Z respondents buy clothes designed for their assigned gender. Millennials follow closely, with 54% sticking to gender-specific clothing categories. These attitudes toward self-expression extend to jewelry.

Stone Cuts Men Are Choosing

The solitaire diamond remains a common pick for men’s engagement rings, but the setting and cut vary depending on personal taste. Tiffany’s Charles Tiffany Setting features a bold center stone in platinum or titanium, while other men opt for subtler designs with smaller accent stones. A round brilliant cut diamond works well in signet-style bands, and emerald cuts appeal to those who prefer angular shapes. Cushion and princess cuts also appear in more geometric frames.

Metal choice often determines how the stone reads on the hand. Platinum paired with a single diamond creates a cooler, understated effect, while yellow gold with diamond detailing leans warmer and more ornate.

Tiffany Enters the Market

Tiffany & Co. launched its first men’s engagement ring in spring 2021. The Charles Tiffany Setting, named after founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, features a solitaire diamond in platinum or titanium frames that recall a signet silhouette. Prices range from $15,600 to $278,500, according to Robb Report.

The original Tiffany solitaire engagement ring debuted in 1886 for women. It took 135 years for the company to offer a men’s version. The delay says less about demand and more about industry assumptions.

Celebrities Wearing Them

Brooklyn Beckham started wearing a gold band after proposing to Nicola Peltz in 2020. HELLO! Magazine and Hatton Garden Jewellers estimated its value at around £10,000. Nick Grimshaw announced his engagement to Meshach Henry in 2022 with a photo showing an asymmetric gold ring with diamond detailing on his finger.

These are not men making statements for the sake of making statements. They got engaged and wanted to wear something to show it. The ring serves the same purpose it has always served.

Countries Where this is Normal

Men wearing engagement rings is not a new concept everywhere. In Sweden, both partners traditionally wear plain bands during the engagement period. In Chile, men and women both wear engagement rings on their right hands, then move them to the left hand after the wedding. The custom varies by culture, and the American and British approach of reserving engagement rings for women is one option among many.

Metal and Width Preferences

Platinum accounts for 63% of men’s wedding ring sales at Queensmith, making it the most popular metal choice. The preferred width tends to be 4mm, though thinner bands are becoming more common. David Schoenfeld, founder of Ring Bear, noted tox The Knot that European men typically wear bands around 2mm or 3mm. He expects this style to expand in the United States.

Mixed materials are gaining traction as well. Gentlemen’s Bands reports that tungsten or titanium paired with wood or meteorite appeals to men who want durability without sacrificing appearance. These combinations suit active lifestyles while maintaining a finished look.

Women Proposing More Often

Taylor & Hart found via a survey that 70% of men would be happy if a woman proposed to them. The Jewelry Magazine cited the same study, noting that the number of women who have proposed has tripled since 2010.

When women propose, the question of who wears the engagement ring shifts. If the man receives the proposal, it follows that he might wear a ring. This practical consideration has contributed to the demand for men’s options.

What the Market Expects

Market Research Future valued the men’s metal wedding band market at $3.01 billion in 2023 and projects growth at a compound annual growth rate of 3.76% through 2032. Rising disposable income and increased interest in personalized jewelry are driving factors.

The global wedding ring market overall was valued at $84.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $140.20 billion by 2033, according to Straits Research. The men’s segment represents a growing portion of this total.

Consumer Goods Experts research indicates that the male segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Technological advancements enabling customization are a major factor.

Personal Expression Over Tradition

Mejuri’s analysis on gender neutral jewelry states that jewelry choices in 2025 have moved beyond traditional gender lines. The brand describes gender neutral jewelry not as a passing trend but as the future of the industry.

A man wearing an engagement ring is expressing commitment. The ring does what rings do. It signals to the world that the person wearing it has made a promise to someone. The gender of the wearer does not change the function.

Ed Sheeran’s silver clay band cost nothing compared to the Tiffany options. It meant the same thing. Cherry made it for him because he wanted one, and he wore it because he was engaged. The logic remains simple. Both people made the commitment. Both can wear the ring.

