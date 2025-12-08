Methodist Pastor Comes Out After Service

In Rochester, New York on November 23 at the end of Sunday morning service, the pastor of North Chili United Methodist Church, Phillippa Phaneuf, had a very special message for her congregation about her personal life.

”I’m inviting you to join me in a season of creative transformation for myself, and, I think, for us all.”

She starts with a medical analogy so her congregation could relate to her. “Imagine if your doctor came and told you that your quality and outlook on life could transform exponentially to the positive. Would you listen to the doctor? If you felt God’s Holy Spirit surrendering you in ways that you haven’t felt in years, would you have a sense that might be something that God was OK with?”

”I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning.” She continues, telling her congregation because this part of her life was now ready to “make it out” to the larger world.

”I’m affirming and saying to all of you that I am transgender … This is gonna be shocking for some of us as to what this all means. But this is where we invite God’s Holy Spirit to grant us grace and peace.”

She talks about how she had been receiving hormone replacement therapy, starting three months prior. “That first week … I’m here to tell you that it was just within that first week that I was really truly happy for the first time in a very long time.”

She claims that because of this, she wants the church to be “known within the community as an even safer place for people who have felt marginalized.”

”Notice what I said—an even safer place,” She continues. “I didn’t say that we’ll become that, because I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now unless I had felt the love and support from all of you.”

She explains to the congregation that, her superiors, the Methodist Church, and scripture support her transition. She says that her district superintendent and the bishop accept her.

She points out that the newly revised Methodist “Book of Discipline” and “Book of Resolutions” affirm transgender people., and mentioned he fact that in May of last year, United Methodist Church reversed old rules that banned LGBTQ+ clergy members and condemned homosexuality. She slap explains that ancient Hebrew—the language of the Methodist scripture—shows “at least eight different gender types” and clarifies that while she is a trans woman, she is asexual as well.

While her coming out garnered support from the church, it did not from her parents. “They texted me this morning, and they have asked for me to tell you all they do not support me, and they have chosen their convictions and beliefs over supporting their child.”

She concludes, saying, ”I deeply, deeply believe … That you’ll get over the appearance part and recognize that what stays the same is what has kept us together in love and the community at large, so may it continue to be so.”