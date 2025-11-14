MCCR Invites Denver to a Night of Love and Remembrance

On November 20, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies (MCCR) will host Denver’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR), honoring lives lost to transphobia and rallying the community toward unity and advocacy. The evening begins with a solidarity walk led by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, followed by a remembrance program and to lighten the atmosphere a bit, a dessert reception.

TDoR is a day set aside to remember the lost lives due to transphobia, something that hits home locally with our own Colorado resident Jax Gratton being a victim this past summer. This year is an important year for all of us to show up in the ways we can, with the amount of transphobia in America today, showing our peaceful stance the members of our community will not be victims silenced by society rather their voices will be lifted with those who live on. Lets join together as a community this November 20 to make the largest remembrance events so the victims voices will finally be heard and justice will come to our community.

The event at MCCR is set to be an uplifting night of community, reflection, and joyful togetherness as we remember the lives lost. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with time to mingle before the solidarity walk led by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence steps off at 6:00 p.m. Following the walk, the evening continues with a heartfelt program featuring local advocates and leaders, including the Denver District Attorney and a City Council member. The night will close with a name reading and candlelight vigil honoring those who have lost their lives to transphobia with a light dessert to top it off.

We want to see you there with your signs of support at MCCR, 980 Clarkson St., Denver—doors open at 5:30 p.m, and as the old saying goes, be there or be square by 6! Let’s make this year’s gathering the most memorable yet, shining love and solidarity in honor of those we’ve lost and all the challenges the trans community continues to face.