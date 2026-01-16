Mackenzie Scott Gifts Historic Donation to The Trevor Project

Just how much does money matter in our capitalistic society?

Well, money unfortunately holds the power to tip the scales in the battle against the LGTBQ+ youth mental crisis that The Trevor Project is fighting. On January 12, The Trevor Project revealed that they had received a $45 million donation from billionaire and author Mackenzie Scott. This is not the first time Scott has donated to the Trevor Project; she donated $6 million in 2020. Scott’s donation is the largest donation in The Trevor Project’s history. After years of funding struggles and layoffs, the organization has said that it is a huge gift that will make an impact.

The Trevor Project is an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth with 24/7 crisis services, peer support, advocacy, educational programs, and research initiatives. In their announcement of this historic donation, they laid out a brief outline of where the gift will impact their outreach. It will increase the organization’s capacity to provide support to LGBTQ+ youth struggling with mental health and suicidal ideation. They have indicated the intention of developing new technology solutions which will be better supported by the addition to their funds. It will allow for an increase in capacity for research as well as strengthen their band-width of advocacy for safer communities.

Scott donated $7.1 billion in 2025, making her total sum donated since 2019 $26.3 billion, which is an impressive amount considering her estimated $28.2 billion net worth according to Forbes. A large majority of Scott’s fortune comes from her ex-husband Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. It would be an understatement to say that it is satisfying to see the billionaire mogul’s money going towards the support of LGBTQ+ youth, especially considering his previous support of a certain high-ranking bigot that currently runs our country.

The characteristic of Scott’s donation patterns that differentiates her, arguably, the most from other wealthy philanthropists is the organizations she chooses. She has given to a notable number of smaller organizations in comparison to the larger organizations to which she has donated; despite the size, the vast majority of recipients focus on supporting underserved communities. Her donations are given without restrictions, meaning that the organization has the full authority over where the money goes.

When a member of the top 1% donates money, it is relevant to consider possible motives. There are always going to be altruistic motives, and some that are less-so—things like tax deductions, and social image come to mind—and there will always be organizations that need support and do not get it. A large number of LGBTQ+ organizations are struggling in the same manner that The Trevor Project has been, and are not as fortunate in the way of financial support.

Who is to say what Scott’s exact motivations for her philanthropic practices? It is most likely that there is a solid mix. But, The Trevor Project has just been given a significant leg up in their ability to help LGBTQ+ youth. That is a win.

