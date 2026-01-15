Lynda Carter Uses Her Past Wonder Woman Role to Call Out ICE

The original Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, posted an illustration on Instagram of the DC Comics superheroine confronting an ICE agent.

For those unaware, Lynda Carter is the actress who portrayed the titular DC Comics character in the 1976 television show, Wonder Woman. She is the original, she is the moment, and she had her moment on Instagram when posting the illustration in question.

The illustration shows Wonder Woman, who was introduced in 1941 in All-Star Comics #8, thrusting a pointed finger at a cowardly ICE agent, who is sweating and jumping in fear. The caption reads, “Wonder Woman did this in the 1940s as well …” with hashtags reading “#iceout” and “#begood.” These hashtags are references to the recent passing of Renee Nicole Good, who was unfortunately yet another victim of ICE. Many celebrities joined in to spread the message, even Mark Ruffalo, who wore a “be good” pin at the Golden Globes this past weekend, and even called Trump an “awful human being.”

This Wonder Woman post, in particular, is an interesting story because DC Comics didn’t respond to it. Late last year, the comic publishing company responded to a now-former DC writer by canceling their Red Hood series, due to speaking out against Charlie Kirk’s past behavior. Thankfully, nothing is stopping Lynda Carter, the icon, from speaking her mind, rightfully so. And others in the social media comments agree.

“Lynda Carter is on the right side of history,” one user writes. “What horrors the lasso of truth would unveil in them,” another posts, referencing Wonder Woman’s golden rope from the comics and show. Many more respond with clap emojis, hearts, and Wonder Woman gifs to show their support for the Amazonian princess.

Lynda Carter’s past accomplishments and roles raise awareness for current and relevant issues, such as the harmful group ICE, while remembering Renee. DC Comics states it perfectly: “Wonder Woman has stood for nearly eighty years as a symbol of truth, justice and equality to people everywhere.” Lynda Carter possesses all the traits and more with her voice, and continues to make Wonder Woman more impactful not only to our community, but also to our country.

