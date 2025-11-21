LGBTQ+ Ally Sabrina Carpenter to Lead Upcoming Alice in Wonderland Movie-Musical

Trans ally and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is set to lead and produce a movie musical based on Alice in Wonderland.

According to The Pink News, this will be the Espresso-loving pop star’s first major studio feature. It will be inspired by the classic tale of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The film is reportedly going to be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, a director known for her work on the recent I Love LA series, Hustlers, and the critically exclaimed HBO drama Succession. After Carpenter came to Universal about the project last year, Scafaria signed on board shortly after.

It is also reported that Carpenter will be producing the film with Marc Platt, a decorated film, theater, and television producer known for his involvement in Wicked, Cruella, Legally Blonde, and many other projects. Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Leslie Morganstein are additionally producing with Alloy Entertainment.

This comes off of Carpenter’s monumentally successful album, Man’s Best Friend which just earned six Grammy nominations—some of the nominations being record of the year, album of the year, and even song of the year.

Carpenter has yet to comment publicly on her involvement in the Alice in Wonderland project at the time of writing, but this is a big deal in terms of her acting career. While today we associate her with music, she has been acting since she was a kid. From the Disney show, Girl Meets World, to movies like Tall Girl, Work It, and Clouds, Carpenter is no stranger to the world of acting.

Besides acting and singing, the Short n’ Sweet singer is a loud and proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With her Sabrina Carpenter Fund having donated over a million dollars towards LGBTQ+ charities, and recently having pledged to donate a portion of ticket sales from her tour to the Transgender Law Center.

Photo courtesy of social media