Lesbian Pie Eating: Age Doesn’t Matter When You Have Skill

A lesbian pie eating contest that was held on November 23 in San Francisco has one woman proving that skill and experience are worth more than age.

In the SF Lesbian Pie-Eating Contest that was held at a woman’s sports bar called Rikki’s, the overall winner was a woman named Jenn. Eighty-one-year-old Babs Daitch, however, took social media by storm, winning “Best technique.”

Babs came in ahead of all the other lesbian pie eaters and took to social media to post about her own win. She claimed that her victory is “Proving once and for all experience matters.”

The contest itself was hosted by The Curve Foundation as a fundraiser, and it was held to raise money for an event the foundation holds. They were able to raise $2,000 for the event taking place next year, Lesbian Visibility Week 2026.

This event is just one of many that The Curve Foundation holds, and it takes place annually and is meant to build a foundation of support. Lesbian Visibility Week provides experiences and perspectives for the needs of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people. It’s mission is to bring an understanding, provide more visibility, and a positive legacy for the community.

The Curve Foundation was built on championing the stories and culture of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people. They support journalists who tell their stories, and they host events and conversations that bring the community together. They also provide a safe space for lesbians and queer women with events like: Curve Conversations, Lesbian Visibility Week, and Curve Fellowship, which is a fellowship for emerging journalists. They want to bring forth a world where people can see each other for who they are, a world where we can embrace what makes everyone unique. A world where unity isn’t defined by which community you are a part of, but rather coming together in joy.

If that world finally becomes a reality, things will be as easy as pie.