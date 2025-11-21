Laura Dern Says There’s ‘Nothing More Incredible’ than LGBTQ+ Fans

Recently, during her press tour for season two of Palm Royale, Laura Dern sincerely thanked her LGBTQ+ fans.

Palm Royale is a period comedy-drama based on the 2018 novel Mr. And Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and is available to stream on AppleTV. It follows an ambitious woman in 1960s Florida played by Kristen Wiig who is desperate to join high society.

Dern is most recognizable for her roles in Blue Velvet and Jurassic Park, but has been a longtime ally of the queer community—having been present for one of the most iconic pop culture moments in LGBTQ+ history.

Dern was guest starring on Ellen Degeneres‘ sitcom, Ellen, during the episode where Ellen came out, “The Puppy Episode.” Ellen comes out to Dern’s character! It’s one of the most famous instances of an on-screen coming out, and marked history as the first prime-time sitcom to have a gay protagonist.

“There’s nothing more incredible.” Dern remarked to PRIDE in response to the support she’s received from the gay community.

She also reflected on her involvement in the episode: “I am honored to have incredible support. My origin story of really knowing the connection I was privileged to be a part of was Ellen’s ‘Puppy Episode,'” adding that “It’s so crazy that it wasn’t that long ago.”

“In fact, a letter from a grandmother who was thanking Ellen and I for helping her get closer to and understand her grandson was one of my favorite letters that I ever received,” Dern expresses, noting how important the connection with the community was to her.

“To be welcomed into community, for me, has been the greatest gift ever! For us as producers, we want you to be happy! That means the world.”

While the first two episodes of season two are already out, new episodes of Palm Royale will premiere every Wednesday until the January 14 season finale.

Photo courtesy of social media