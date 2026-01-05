Know Your Rights: Travel Edition

The holidays are one of the busiest travel periods in the United States—and around the world—and even though New Year’s Day has come and gone, the rush isn’t over. Millions of people are still in transit through January 6, navigating crowded airports, tight connections, and the kind of winter weather that can turn even the simplest itinerary into a logistical puzzle. Snow, ice, and high winds across much of the country make flying more unpredictable, and when you combine that with peak passenger volume, delays and cancellations become almost inevitable.

That’s why this moment, right now, is a good time to pause and make sure you know your rights as an air traveler.

A quick reminder during this busy travel season to know your rights as a passenger. Please be kind, be safe, and have a great holiday season! [image or embed] — Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:48 AM

At the beginning of peak holiday travel time, the former Secretary of Transportation took to social media to remind travelers that they’re not powerless when plans fall apart. New federal rules require airlines to automatically refund passengers for canceled or significantly delayed flights, and carriers must clearly disclose what compensation you’re entitled to when disruptions are within their control. Lost luggage, involuntary bumping, overnight delays—These aren’t just “unfortunate situations.” They’re regulated events with specific protections attached.

So if you’re still heading home, heading back to work, or squeezing in one last visit before the season officially winds down, take a moment to look up your passenger rights. Screenshot them. Keep them handy. When travel gets chaotic, the best thing you can bring with you—besides patience—is the knowledge of what you’re owed.

Back in 2024, Rep. Robert Garcia wrote a public letter addressed to key federal officials about risks posed by extremist views, plus the importance of law enforcement staying vigilant as state‑level attacks escalated. His warning feels even more relevant now, under an administration that has intensified hostility toward queer and trans communities. Revisiting his message is a reminder that safety isn’t just where you’re going–It’s the political landscape you’re moving through.

For travelers who want up‑to‑date, practical guidance, Travel Guard has a comprehensive LGBTQ+ travel safety page that breaks down what to expect, how to prepare, and what rights you have on the road. It’s one of the most current, accessible resources available—especially useful during a holiday season when millions of people are still in transit.

Starting the year informed is one of the simplest ways to make sure the rest of your journey goes a little smoother.