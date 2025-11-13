King Princess to Play the Ogden Theater Thursday Night

King Princess—the solo music project of Brooklyn-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and actor Mikaela Straus—is coming to the Ogden Theater in Denver tomorrow night to celebrate and promote her blockbuster third album Girl Violence, which came out in September.

The proudly queer artist has a number of accolades to her name, boasting over 1 billion streams across multiple platforms, electrifying live performances on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and NPR Tiny Desk, and tours with such big names as The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, and Kacey Musgraves. She recently knocked it out of the park with two festival performances at Austin City Limits ahead of her current tour.

Straus is more than a musician, having recently made her television acting debut in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers alongside legendary superstar Nicole Kidman, and her film debut is coming later this year when she appears alongside Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in the film Song Sung Blue.

In addition to the recent album release, Straus put out a new single last month called “Cherry,” which culminates a plotline from the Girl Violence where KP has been haunted by her archnemesis Cherry, a literal cartoon stone fruit. “This song feels like the perfect resolution to Girl Violence – the cherry on top, if you will,” King Princess says about the new single. “It’s about yearning for someone toxic, but ultimately choosing yourself.” You can check out KP performing the song live from Vevo Studios below.

If you’ve found yourself bopping along to Girl Violence and absolutely fell in love with “Cherry,” you won’t want to miss King Princess’ performance tomorrow night at the Ogden. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can and don’t miss out on one of the biggest LGBTQ+ superstars around.