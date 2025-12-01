King Princess Concert at The Ogden Theater

Ogden Theater on November 13 Girl Violence King Princess rocked Denver’s world at the, performing all our favorite hits and a few songs from their new album. She had the audience screaming and drooling with her sultry voice, tantalizing moves, and brazen guitar mastery.

She was especially appreciative of the joint that was thrown at her from the crowd, and at one point jumped in the pit to hug and get pictures with fans. Cheers to the lucky fan who had the privilege of spraying “Denver” on the stage backdrop! Also, shout out to whomever was in charge of the light show because all of it was ON POINT. Denver hasn’t had the pleasure of seeing them live since 2022, and this show was well worth the wait!

Opening for King Princess was the L.A.-based singer and songwriter Spill Tab, whose powerful vocals and guitar playing was the perfect introduction to get the crowd ready and wanting more.

Enjoy the photos taken by the talented Becky Duffyhill!