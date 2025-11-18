Khalid Responds to Criticism that He’s ‘Too Gay’ Since Coming Out

In a podcast conversation, singer-songwriter Khalid responded to criticism from fans that since coming out, he’s become “too gay.” According to Queerty, he sat down with Scott Evans on the House Guest podcast, discussing how his life has been since coming out, and addressing criticism over his recent artistic ventures.

While he spent much of his music career not necessarily discussing his sexuality, it wasn’t until late 2024 where he was outed by an ex-boyfriend who posted photos of the two together on X/Twitter. Khalid responded in a series of tweets confirming he’s gay.

Last month, he released his newest album, After the Sun Goes Down, which featured more hybrid dance-pop R&B tracks. Additionally, he more outwardly expressed his sexuality in the music videos for certain songs, “Out of Body” being one notable example.

While many were supportive of the more explicitly queer themes in Khalid’s album and specifically the music videos, other internet gays were quick to bash the artist, calling the sudden shift in his persona inauthentic.

On the podcast, Khalid addresses these claims. “That don’t got shit to do with me,” he responds playfully, “It’s kind of just like, ‘Oh, this is performative, and if he wasn’t (out) … He would never do this.’ But I’m doing it now. And that’s all that matters to me.”

He adds,, “I can’t judge people for not believing if it’s true because we live in the age of social media. People believe if I don’t have a paper trail of who you are as an individual, then you’re not that person. You just became that person.”

In addressing the supposed inauthenticity of the dancing and aesthetics of the music videos, Khalid respondes, “I’m glad ‘cause I shocked people, and I surprised people, and I surprised myself, cuz I was gagged. I’m choosing to be true to myself because it’s a disservice to myself to not be. I felt like dancing. I felt like being Britney Spears and Janet for a moment.”

