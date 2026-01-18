Kendall Jenner Confronting the Rumors of Being a ‘Secret Lesbian’

On January 9, Kendall Jenner addressed internet rumors about being a lesbian on the In Your Dreams podcast with host Owen Thiele.



Thiele is an actor and host of the podcast, which has featured guests such as Kim Petras and Kendall Jenner, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star being discussed.



In the podcast episode, the two snuggle up on the set in blankets and fluffy pillows, discussing life, family, and having a “me year” with independence. “I really wanted a ‘me year’ where I chose myself,” she explains. Iconic. At the 37-minute mark, Kendall chose to bring up the rumors.



“What really bothers me is how mean people are about it … It’s not with like a welcoming arm like, ‘Hey, like if you were, yes, come join.’ Like, it’s not kind … It’s very like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?'”



Kendall continues with how she believes coming out of the closet is not an easy thing, which it isn’t. If she were gay, she said she would be out and proud because of her support system and family.



“I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, like, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was.”



While it’s great that Kendall is an ally who doesn’t think being queer is a bad thing, she is also entitled to her privacy as a person with private relationships, private trips to the islands, and use of private jets. Well, the last two are a different kind of private, but Kendall keeps more to herself than her family. Owen says that Kendall and her sister, Courtney Kardashian, are private. Kendall responds:



“Well, she’s definitely put a lot more of her life on the show than I have … I do think that her life has been more on the show than mine has. Like, at least personal life stuff.”



People magazine wrote that Keeping up with the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam appeared on Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast, explaining how Kendall had a “rule” about her relationships.



“She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”



The struggle for understanding is one that the queer community can relate to Many LGBTQ+ people are unable to come out, as Kendall states on the podcast. With the current state of our country, and the man unfortunately in charge, how can one afford, financially and figuratively, to come out?

