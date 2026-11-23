As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins to exit his position, he has dropped several lawsuits, including one against the NCAA’s transgender inclusion policy.

The new Texas Attorney General-elect, Nathan Johnson, has already stated that he will stop the progression of lawsuits filed under Paxton’s office that he considers to be ‘political stunts.’

This comes swiftly after the 2026 midterm elections, which saw a significant Democratic victory in Texas.

The original lawsuit, which accused the NCAA of “deceptive marketing,” was filed in December 2024. The argument was based on a disagreement over the NCAA allowing competitions between women while also allowing transgender women to compete in women’s events.

In the document, Paxton declared that the NCAA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. This act provides protections “which exist to protect consumers from businesses attempting to mislead or trick them into purchasing goods or services that are not as advertised.”

Additionally, Paxton argued that the NCAA’s intention was to “intentionally and knowingly jeopardize the safety and well-being of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions.”

When Paxton submitted his lawsuit, the NCAA’s policy accepted transgender athletes and allowed them to compete based on the policies of individual sports and their respective governing bodies.

As of 2025, however, the organization decided to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports. This policy change followed President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting transgender participation in women’s sports.

They made this executive decision without consulting their own medical experts.

This decision also came amid federal efforts to withdraw funding from colleges that allow transgender women to compete on their women’s teams.

Democrat James Talarico triumphed over Paxton in the Texas U.S. Senate race, marking the first time since 1988 that Texas has elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. Talarico won the election on November 3, 2026.

Paxton’s office also dropped a lawsuit against Houston immigrant-rights organization FIEL. The original lawsuit claimed that FIEL had violated nonprofit laws and sought to shut down the organization.

Lastly, Paxton’s office dropped another lawsuit targeting Annunciation House, an El Paso migrant shelter network.

The win was a decisive one, with 55.1% of the vote going to Talarico and 43.0% going to Paxton, despite the extensive funding Paxton received from Elon Musk.

This is because Paxton was extremely unpopular with many Texans, in part because of his previous felony securities fraud charges and a public affair that led to his separation from his wife.

Paxton spent much of his time as attorney general targeting LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender citizens. Numerous times, he made national headlines for his attacks on and calls to antagonize organizations that provided gender-affirming care to minors or supported trans youth.

He has used his office to investigate parents of transgender children and accuse them of child abuse. He has consistently opposed access to health care for transgender youth and is a strong advocate of anti-trans legislation.

In conclusion, voters could not, in good conscience, support him. And, as seen in the election results, they were true to their word.

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