Kazakhstan President Signs Bill Banning LGBTQ+ ‘Propaganda’

To little surprise, post-Soviet influence is still very much alive and well.

In late December, Kazakhstan joined the ranks of its fellow ex-Soviet nations to pass discriminatory legislation that increases censorship. Hungary, Bulgaria, and other nations have passed similar laws banning LGBTQ+ “propaganda” since Russia passed its original “gay propaganda ban” in 2013 and further expanded it in 2022.

Kazakhstan’s lower house of Parliament unanimously passed the bill on November 12, and the Senate followed suit six days later. A number of human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Outright International, flagged the draft bill and denounced it, calling for Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to reject it. Despite the mass push from outside influence to veto the bill, Tokayev signed the law on December 30.

The bill prohibits the “dissemination of information containing propaganda of non‑traditional sexual orientation and pedophilia” in media, literature, and other forms of entertainment. Violations to the legislation face fines and possible jail time. The ban allows for change to other legislation on education, advertising, mass media, and children’s rights.

UN experts say the law “is based on disinformation, equating so-called ‘non‑traditional sexual orientation’ with pedophilia, which is an affront to human dignity.” Using outdated, negative stereotypes to rally support, Kazakhstan’s ban ties the LGBTQ+ community to things like child sex abuse and lack of morality. The language surrounding the bill banks on prejudice to gain backing, labeling queer media as “propaganda” with claims that “national values ​​and traditions” are at stake.

The tactic is plain and simple: fear-mongering and censorship. Prior to the passing of this new legislation, a state-run petition against “LGBT propaganda” was circulated. The UN received reports that state employees (including teachers, and doctors) signed the petition under “police intimidation.”

The ban serves as a platform for discrimination and vilainization of the LGBTQ+ community with the goal of silencing queer voices and media.

