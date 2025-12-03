Josh Hutcherson Encourages Trans Women to ‘Just Fucking Do You’

Actor and vocal LGBTQ+ ally Josh Hutcherson recently shared some words of support for the trans community. Hutcherson, known for playing Peeta in The Hunger Games films, and is in the upcoming Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 movie, was recently at the GQ Men of the Year party this past month.

On the red carpet for the event, Hutcherson spoke to Them with words of encouragement towards trans women: “Fuck the noise. Haters are gonna hate. Haters are just fans on a bad day. Just fucking do you.”

These comments were expressed during Trans Awareness Week, where over 61,500 cisgender women signed a letter calling for politicians and the media in the U.K. to stop spreading transphobic rhetoric.

This is not new behavior for the star; in 2011 he founded the campaign, ‘Straight But Not Narrow’ which worked to tackles homophobia in society and schools. In an interview in 2015 he remarked, “I hope one day in my lifetime we get to close the door on this group but there’s a lot more work to do.”

“There is still so much to do. It’s not only even about legislation. It starts there by making it legally acceptable, but socially, there is so much prejudice and bias that is integrated into our culture, and that’s going to be around for a while.”

In the same interview, he recalled an important instance where he received an email from a 14-year-old boy from a religious community in Florida.

He writes, “It’s been a really hard for me to come out and find support because I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted in my community. But because of Straight But Not Narrow and the support that you show me from the straight community, it’s made me see a really different side of things. I’m so happy now that I came out to my friends and family, and they all love and support me.”

This echoes a recent interview with Laura Dern in which she shared a similar instance of a letter being sent to her about the positive impact of her being a staunch LGBTQ+ ally.

