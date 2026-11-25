Gothic artist Josephine Olivia releases “When It Breaks” ahead of her first full-length solo album, “The Quickening.”

Olivia has built an extensive musical repertoire through collaborative projects in the post-punk, folk, and alternative rock genres. Her solo work marks a shift into a new, “unguarded” realm of sound.

“’When It Breaks’ strikes a match in a pitch-black room, a cacophonous plea rising up from a forgotten underworld. Blazing synths ignite the flame, while layers of begging screams and loops of softened forgotten whispers feed the fire, creating a conflagration of long abandoned feeling,” says Olivia

The singer-songwriter has been making music about death since age 12, when she lost her stepfather. Olivia remarks that she has “always felt akin to death and grief.”

As an openly queer artist, Olivia discusses sexuality in her work, often alongside darker themes. In 2021, she wrote the song “Happy in Hell,” about her first queer relationship.

“It’s about having someone and losing them- being totally consumed with someone that you lose yourself in the process,” says Olivia. She notes that such synthesis of love and grief is a common theme in a lot of her work.

Olivia’s haunting folk music is distinguished from her post-punk work with Owen Ross. The duo gained recognition across Baltimore and DC under the band name VOSH.

Olivia has also gained international attention touring the US, Europe, and the U.K. The artist shines both behind the mic and in front of the camera, securing a music video feature for Cigarettes After Sex last year.

As a queen of collaboration, Olivia is ready to express gothic themes in a musical language wholly her own. She will release a debut album, The Quickening, in February under Trash Casual Records. Her single, “When It Breaks,” is out now, accompanied by a haunting film noir music video.

Photo Courtesy of Instagram