JD Vance faced criticism following remarks connecting Democrats’ positions on transgender athletes to nationwide flight disruptions that left thousands of travelers stranded in November. During a November 16 interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance addressed concerns about the Federal Aviation Administration’s aging infrastructure after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel Nov. 13.

Ingraham questioned why Republicans had not resolved longstanding aviation infrastructure problems while controlling the White House and Congress. Vance said the administration had been working to repair existing systems but needed additional congressional investment to modernize aviation technology. He also suggested that cooperation with Democrats could help advance infrastructure improvements if lawmakers shifted their attention away from transgender participation in women’s sports.

The remarks followed a nationwide aviation shutdown caused by telecommunications failures within the FAA’s air traffic control network. According to the FAA, approximately 12,462 flights were canceled November 13, including more than 9,000 cancellations by major airlines. The disruption lasted nearly five hours, with additional cancellations continuing throughout the weekend. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problems occurred during efforts to replace outdated telecommunications equipment with newer technology. Federal officials continued investigating the precise cause of the system failure.

Vance’s comments drew criticism on social media, including responses from Democratic politicians, journalists and political commentators who questioned the connection between transgender sports policies and aviation infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Duffy separately criticized the Biden administration’s aviation priorities, arguing that previous officials had focused on terminology changes rather than infrastructure functionality. However, the Biden administration had included $25 billion for air traffic modernization in its infrastructure legislation. Congress also allocated $12.5 billion toward modernizing FAA systems.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen questioned the administration’s criticism of congressional funding, saying lawmakers had already approved resources requested for infrastructure improvements.

The controversy followed the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress. The FAA has attributed the nationwide ground stop to telecommunications problems and has not identified transgender-related policies as contributing factors. Federal officials have continued examining the equipment failure and the aviation system’s modernization needs.