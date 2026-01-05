January 2026: Editor’s Column

Welcome everyone to the first issue of 2026! Many glad tidings, and happy new queer!

I know what you’re probably thinking. New year, same shit. Trump is still in office; the economy is still in the toilet; the world is still on fire; it’s barely snowed yet; we’re all still muddling through … depressed yet?

I get it. A made-up, inherently racist and sexist calendar change isn’t going to magically fix everything. If you’re unemployed, marginalized, recently single, etc., etc., January 1 didn’t fix it.

But, while toxic positivity isn’t exactly my bag, my New Year’s resolution this year is to keep trying to make as much of a difference as possible. A little at a time, one day at a time. We can all keep pushing, keep speaking up for our community, and no matter how bleak things look, aspire to make 2026 a year that we can say we didn’t give up, and we didn’t stop fighting.

At least that’s the plan here at OFM. Funding has been tougher than ever, but we are determined to keep bringing you the queer news you want and need. We won’t stop, and we have your back all the way. Happy New Year!

–Addison Herron-Wheeler