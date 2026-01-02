OUT FRONT
January 2026: 2025 is No Longer Serving
 
January 2026: 2025 is No Longer Serving

January 1, 2026

From the most disappointing presidential re-election to a dismal economy, 2025 was a rough year for most of the queer community. This new year won’t magically fix anything, but it is a great time to recharge, reconfigure, and think about how we can make 2026 better. From silly to serious predictions, we cover the future so you don’t have to speculate! We’re also bringing you the lovely Minerva as our cover model, as well as some other predictions and reflections for the new year.

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's co-publisher and editor-in-chief and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now and Respirator, a short story collection.

