January 2026: 2025 is No Longer Serving

From the most disappointing presidential re-election to a dismal economy, 2025 was a rough year for most of the queer community. This new year won’t magically fix anything, but it is a great time to recharge, reconfigure, and think about how we can make 2026 better. From silly to serious predictions, we cover the future so you don’t have to speculate! We’re also bringing you the lovely Minerva as our cover model, as well as some other predictions and reflections for the new year.