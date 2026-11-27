For Nina West, A Drag Queen Christmas is about more than elaborate performances, holiday costumes and a night of entertainment. It is about giving people a place to feel welcomed into the LGBTQI+ family.

“Regardless of whether or not you celebrate the holidays, this time of year really welcomes everyone to come to the table and feel seen,” West said.

West is hosting the tour for the sixth time, taking on what she describes as the role of its “ringmaster.” Her responsibilities include welcoming performers to the stage, keeping the show moving and establishing the atmosphere for the audience.

“My job is multifaceted,” West says. “I’m providing the tone and the celebratory tone of the event.”

The tour, which West said began approximately 12 years ago, has developed a returning audience, with some people making the production a holiday tradition.

“We have built quite an incredible returning family and fan base that keeps coming back to the show,” West says.

For West, that sense of family is especially meaningful during the holiday season because some LGBTQ+ people do not have the opportunity to celebrate with their families. This can be for a variety of reasons such as they have experienced rejection or been disowned, but, the show offers a second family for them.

“Oftentimes LGBTQI+ folks don’t have the ability to celebrate with family,” West says. “And so a show like Drag Queen Christmas gives people the opportunity to come together.”

She described the tour as a place where people can celebrate with their chosen family and experience a holiday gathering centered around something delightful for them.

“That’s why a tour like the Drag Queen Christmas really is important,” West says.

West also sees drag as an important part of LGBTQ+ visibility, describing the art form as deeply rooted in the community.

“Drag has been such an integral part of our subcultural identity,” West says.

Before drag performances became widely recognized through television, West said performers provided spaces where LGBTQ+ people could find acceptance and relief from the difficulties of everyday life.

“Drag artists specifically were really kind of these forebearers of our community who provided an opportunity for people to have reprieve from their stressful day-to-day lives,” she says.

West, who has performed drag for 26 years, says the art form initially gave her an immediate sense of belonging. She was originally introduced to the art form by her “drag mother” and found within that a circle of friends.

“I was drawn to drag because it provided an immediate home for me, an immediate family,” West says.

What began as spending time with other drag performers gradually became a career. West said her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018, with her season airing in 2019, marked a turning point in her professional life.

“I didn’t really know it was going to be my career until I was just doing it so much,” West says.

Despite the celebratory nature of the tour, West said drag also plays a role in bringing attention to challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community. She pointed to legislation targeting drag performances and transgender and nonbinary people, particularly in her home state of Ohio.

“We are facing drag bans … which is really a ban that’s masked as a ban against trans and nonbinary folks,” West says.

She said drag can help bring awareness to these issues while continuing to provide an opportunity for people to feel represented.

“I think drag brings a lot of that awareness to the table,” West says.

For people attending their first drag performance, West hopes the experience is ultimately one of enjoyment, openness, and inclusion.

“What I want people to understand about drag is that it’s an art form of joy,” West says. “It’s an art form of celebration of inclusion.”

She encouraged audiences to attend without preconceived expectations and allow themselves to experience the performance.

“We want people to show up and feel comfortable,” West says. “We’re just trying to provide a really wonderful experience.”

Photo courtesy of A Drag Queen Christmas