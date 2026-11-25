Newly elected Republican U.S. Representative Anthony Constantino of New York’s 21st Congressional District has declared that one of his primary legislative and political goals is to bring all gay Americans into the Republican fold, a bold mission that immediately sparked widespread reactions across social media and within his own party.

Constantino, the CEO of the custom sticker company Sticker Mule who narrowly won his upstate New York district—formerly represented by Elise Stefanik—in the November 2026 midterm elections, announced the initiative in a short video posted to X over the weekend. Labeling the post “One of my top priorities as Congressman!” Constantino looked directly into the camera and states, “Now that I’m elected, one of my big goals is to get every gay American to be Republican.”

While his initial video offered few policy specifics on how he plans to achieve that goal, Constantino expanded on his reasoning in a follow-up interview with the New York Post. He argued that hardworking, high-income gay voters are a natural demographic fit for the GOP and claimed that the Democratic Party poses a threat to their well-being. “What I do know is that Democrats are against the gay community. And they are willing to endanger their lives,” Constantino told the Post, adding that Republicans offer what gay voters actually want: “low taxes, security, safety.”

As his announcement drew viral attention—and a flurry of flirtatious direct messages from men online—Constantino followed up on X to clarify his own orientation while doubling down on his economic pitch. “It’s already begun. I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican,” he writes. “The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay. If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should be Republican.” He also took aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani without offering evidence, claiming on X that Mamdani privately mocks gay voters: “They think Gays are stupid for voting for Democrats. This is all Zohran talks about when he goes to Uganda. He giggles like Hyena about the FACT that he conned Gays.”

Constantino’s recruitment drive faces steep statistical and political hurdles. According to national exit polling from the 2026 midterm elections, LGBTQ+ voters backed Democratic House candidates by an overwhelming margin of 87 percent to 12 percent. Critics also pointed out that Constantino’s own campaign rhetoric and the broader GOP platform appear at odds with his outreach. During his 2026 campaign, Constantino publicly attacked a middle school teacher for supporting her school’s LGBTQ+ student club, and in February 2026 he expressed opposition to gender-affirming medical care in an interview with the Glens Falls Chronicle.

Even fellow conservatives met the congressman-elect’s pitch with skepticism. In response to Constantino’s original video announcement, the official X account for the College Republicans of Michigan replied with a two-word dismissal: “Sounds gay.” Meanwhile, Constantino remained locked in a separate public feud with fellow New York Republican Liz Joy, whom he accused on social media of opposing his outreach efforts, writing that she “hates gay people, and she’s very angry that I’m trying to make all gay people become Republican.”

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