Hungarian Court Sentences Nonbinary German to 8 Years: “Bad Day for the Rule of Law”

A nonbinary, German far-left activist, Maja T, was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Hungarian court.

In February of 2023, there were a series of attacks on far-right, neo-Nazi activists in Budapest, and Maja T was convicted of taking part. They are a part of the Antifa East anti-fascist group of east Germany, one of the organizations that has been banned by the Hungarian government as a “terrorist organization.”

Maja T was one of an estimated 20 people involved in the targeting of new Nazis who had allegedly taken part in a nationalist rally. According to the prosecutors, the attacks involved batons, pepper spray, and a hammer. The tools were described as “capable of causing death” as a part of the prosecution’s case for a 24-year sentence.

The court case has made headlines in Germany, with concerns that there was injustice. Hungary has a record of discrimination and inadequate rights in situations involving members of the LGBTQ+ community. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has banned pride marches and made a public effort to criminalize what he calls “LGBT propaganda” following the lead of many other countries with post-Soviet influence.

Helge Limburg, a German parliament member, posted on X, “the Hungarian government has politicized proceedings against Maja T from the very start, it’s a bad day for the rule of law.”

Maja T’s father has labelled the trial as “political” on the basis of rallying support for Orbán in the upcoming parliamentary election amongst right-leaning voters. Left-wing German politicians have denounced the ruling, under the claim that a member of the LGBTQ+ community could not expect a fair trial in Hungary.

Photo courtesy of social media