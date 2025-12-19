Homophobic Christians Not Eating Up a Chick-fil-A Gay Celebration

The controversial fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A, known for its Christian values and opposition to the LGBTQ+ community, faced backlash earlier this month for showing inclusivity to a same-gender couple.



On December 3, The Chick-Fil-A Orem Plaza location, located in Utah, posted on Facebook, celebrating a same-sex couple, Dougie and Toby, getting married.



The Facebook post reads: “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE HAPPY COUPLE! Dougie & Toby recently got married, and we are so beyond happy for them!”

It’s so sweet that a restaurant a couple ate at is being celebrated with an online post, especially since they’re same-gender. It’s nothing overwhelming for them, but it’s a small moment they might cherish in their marriage. But the comments? That’s quite the opposite.



One scroll past the first couple of “congratulations” comments, and you witness the audacity. “That is not a marriage,” one comment writes. Another states, “This goes against the values your company stands on. Shameful.” One more reads, “The owner needs to be removed and this location torn down.” It keeps going. All of this over a picture of a same-gender couple celebrating their marriage.



Chick-fil-A is known for its Christian values. On their about section on their website, it states, “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”



Wherever one may be on the spectrum—straight, gay, bi, pan—everyone can celebrate religion. If one finds healing in it, that is beautiful and should be celebrated, like the gay couple in this story. Unfortunately, Christianity has a history of not being favorable to the LGBTQ+ community. Some examples include a Christian school asking gay and transgender students to “leave,” the creator of a kids’ show apologizing to conservative Christians over a same-sex couple kissing, and gay people growing up with religious trauma.

Specifically with Chick-fil-A, examples include customers supporting homophobic comments from executives, a transgender woman suing a Chick-fil-A franchise owner for illegal firing and sexual misconduct, and Chick-fil-A donating to anti-LGBTQ+ charities up until 2019. While there is positivity with Christianity and faith, it is easily overshadowed by preconceived notions and information. It’s nice to see franchise owners, such as the Orem Plaza location owner, celebrating beautiful queer marriage.

Photos courtesy of social media