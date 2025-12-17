Here We Go Again: J.K. Rowling On The U.K. Girl Scout Trans Ban

As has been the trend recently, J.K. Rowling yet again put down her transphobic thoughts on the internet for all the world to see. The U.K. Organization Girlguiding, essentially the British Girl Scouts, made the decision to ban trans girls from joining, and Rowling defended it.

Girlguiding’s decision was made in response to the U.K.’s Supreme Court ruling about the legal definition of “man” and “woman.” Due to the Equality Act of 2010, it was ruled that “man” or “woman” would be based on the person’s “biological sex” assigned at birth.

Upon Girlguiding’s announcement, @nyaraVT on X shared a screenshot of a PinkNews article on the ban. She writes in a post: “Serious question… Who does this help? Literally excluding young girls from activities just because they’re trans. This is only contributing to the mental health issues that trans people face due to being ostracized.”

Rowling, being Rowling, took this as an opportunity to share her thoughts on the matter, of course. “Answer: it helps girls. It tells girls they have the right to things of their own. It tells girls they have the right to say ‘no.’ It reminds girls that the desires of boys do not supersede their feelings, their rights, their discomfort or their safety,” she writes.

While the ruling caused Girlguiding to ban trans girls from joining, trans boys, however, aren’t banned. In response to the organization, broadcaster and former Girlguiding Ambassador Ashley James states on Instagram that the decision is “Truly heartbreaking for the trans community.”

But there’s another plot twist: An anonymous Girlguiding volunteer went to PinkNews saying that while they had to change the policy, they have no intention of enforcing it. They also aren’t the only organization in the U.K. banning trans women, either. The U.K.’s Women’s Institute made an announcement it would no longer offer trans women a membership.

All the while, Rowling has been doubling down on her transphobic ideology. She went so far as to create the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund, a self-funded organization dedicated to providing financial support in cases concerning, in her words, “Women’s sex-based rights.” We all know it was founded solely to further exclude trans women from public spaces.

Rowling also directly funded the U.K. Supreme Court’s Equality Act. The case which was presented by For Women Scotland (anti-trans), reporting they received £70,000 (about $88,200) donation from Rowling.

