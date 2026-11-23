In a Jefferson County courtroom on Thursday, November 19, 2026, a jury found 44-year-old Brandon Mumma guilty of two felony charges—tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence—in connection with the 2025 death of Jax Gratton, a beloved 34-year-old Denver hairstylist and transgender woman. While the verdicts ensure Mumma will remain behind bars ahead of his December 18 sentencing, where he faces up to 12 years in prison, the outcome leaves a painful void for Gratton’s family and advocates fighting for full accountability and equal dignity for transgender people everywhere.

Gratton vanished in mid-April 2025, sparking nearly two months of agonizing searches before her remains were finally discovered on June 6, 2025. According to the indictment and trial evidence, Gratton and Mumma—who were in what prosecutors described as a “consensual intimate relationship”—entered an office space in Unit G at 9655 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood at 10:41 p.m. on April 15, 2025. A male friend arrived at 12:14 a.m. on April 16 and left the unit with Mumma at 1:43 a.m., leaving Gratton alone and asleep while under the influence of drugs. Both Mumma and the friend reported that Gratton had vomited and that they had rolled her onto her side on a futon before departing.

Security camera footage from the building’s entryway, stairway, and common areas revealed that no one entered or exited Unit G until Mumma returned alone at 5:55 a.m. He stayed inside for just over an hour, moving his vehicle to the north side of the building at 6:57 a.m. before re-entering the building and emerging with trash bags, which he discarded in a dumpster before driving away. When investigators searched the office weeks later on May 29, the furniture from April—including the futon Gratton had been sleeping on—had been completely removed, and her cellphone was never recovered.

On June 6, authorities located Gratton’s body wedged in a narrow, four-foot-wide space between the buildings at 9655 and 9699 West Colfax Avenue—an area inaccessible to the public, locked from both ends with a key required for entry, and obscured from view by a solid gate on the south side. She was still wearing the exact clothes she had on when she left her apartment on April 15. Because of the nearly two-month delay caused by the concealment of her remains, an autopsy concluded it was impossible to determine the exact cause or manner of her death, establishing only that she fell, jumped, or was pushed from a second-story window directly above where her body was hidden. Even after Mumma admitted he knew Gratton had been reported missing, he never contacted police.

For Jax’s mother, Cherilynne Gratton, the four-day trial and swift jury deliberation brought relief that Mumma is off the streets, yet underscored the impossibility of true closure when a life is cut short and the truth is buried. “There will never be justice,” Cherilynne Gratton tells 9NEWS following the verdict. “What Brandon Mumma has done to our family and not just to my daughter Jax — can never, there’s nothing that can make it better.” Remembering her daughter’s “grand” legacy as a vibrant, artistic soul who loved fashion, photography, and hair and makeup, Cherilynne acknowledged the prosecutorial victory while voicing the ache shared by so many families of slain or missing trans women. “I would have liked more charges,” she adds. “The best part of today was when they put handcuffs on Brandon Mumma and kept him in jail. And so, for that, I thank the prosecution. And people are safe tonight, and I will be able to sleep.”

District Attorney Alexis King echoed the gravity of what Gratton’s loved ones and community endured while prosecutors worked to piece together a case deliberately obscured by tampering. “Jax’s loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death,” King states. “Today’s verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened. I thank the jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence and the Lakewood Police Department agents and our prosecution team for their persistence throughout this case.”

When a transgender woman is discarded in a locked alley and her final moments are erased through destroyed evidence, the struggle for justice extends far beyond a single courtroom. Advocates who demanded oversight during the investigation into Gratton’s death recognize a familiar, devastating pattern: Transgender women—particularly those navigating vulnerability—are too often treated as disposable by the people in their lives, forcing their families and communities to fight relentlessly just to have their disappearances taken seriously and their humanity honored.

Convicting Mumma of concealing Gratton’s body affirms that her life mattered and that hiding a trans person’s death is a felony with real consequences, yet until every transgender person can live safely without fear of violence or erasure, the demand for full justice remains unfinished.