Grindr is drawing sharp criticism from HIV advocates and users over a limited test feature that places a small blue pill icon on profiles of users taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and allows others to filter search grids exclusively by PrEP status.

The test first gained widespread attention on November 18, 2026, when an X user posted a screenshot of the badge, writing, “Call me the friend that’s too woke but it’s weird Grindr is putting an icon next to users who say they’re on PrEP, and letting users filter by that.” Grindr subsequently confirmed to LGBTQ+ outlet Queerty that it is “testing a dedicated ‘On PrEP’ filter with a small group of users in the U.S.” While users have been able to display PrEP status since 2016 and filter under a broader “Health Practices” category since 2025, this marks the inaugural run of a standalone PrEP filter.

Advocates living with HIV argue that because PrEP is taken only by HIV-negative individuals, filtering by the medication effectively erases HIV-positive users from search results—even those on effective antiretroviral therapy who have achieved an undetectable viral load (below 200 copies per milliliter) and cannot sexually transmit the virus.

Jeremiah Johnson, executive director of PrEP4All, criticized the rollout as a failure to consult impacted communities. “It seems in many ways like many of the tech innovators in our field are quickly learning the importance of the Denver Principles and the costs that come about when you do not actually have affected communities directly advising you in a meaningful way on your initiatives,” Johnson said, referencing the foundational 1983 manifesto demanding that people with HIV/AIDS be included in policy decisions.

Matthew Hodson, former executive director of the U.K.-based charity aidsmap, echoed those concerns to Queerty. “People with HIV who are on effective treatment pose no risk of passing the virus on to their sexual partners. Despite this, we regularly face rejection if we choose to be open about our status. These rejections can be cruel and brutal, particularly on the apps,” Hodson said, asking, “But is filtering partners by PrEP use a code for something else? Is it just a way to exclude people with HIV without saying so?”

Social media users on Reddit and Instagram similarly condemned the badge as “health-based stereotyping and moral labeling,” with one Redditor writing, “I’m not criticizing men who take PrEP. I’m criticizing Grindr for turning personal medical practices into visible social labels that encourage stereotyping, judgment, and unnecessary divisions within the gay community.”

In a statement defending the trial, Grindr maintained that public health remains its goal. “We want more people who could benefit from PrEP to know about it, talk about it, and access it. That’s part of our work to help end the HIV epidemic. We’ll use what we learn from the test to decide whether to make the filter more widely available,” the company said.

The controversy follows Grindr’s recent $250 million acquisition of the HIV-prevention telehealth provider Freddie and ongoing user frustration over a $120-per-month premium tier. Addressing the Freddie purchase in an earlier interview with Fast Company, Grindr CEO George Arison described expanding PrEP access as “a natural opportunity and a win-win, to both build a great business as well as do something really important for public health.”